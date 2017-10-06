Read Next: ‘Entertainment’ Built a Greek Tragedy Around a Phlegm-Spewing, Hairspray-Coated Anti-Comic
Harvey Weinstein’s Donations to Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Other Senators Are Being Given to Charity

At least three others are doing the same.
Harvey Weinstein
Holden/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The fallout from yesterday’s Harvey Weinstein news shows no signs of slowing. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, two high-profile Democratic senators from New Jersey and Massachusetts, respectively, are both giving the donations they received from Weinstein to charity.

Booker will give the $7,800 he received to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, while Warren is donating the $5,000 she received to a charity that has yet to be named. Joining them are fellow Democratic senators Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A New York Times story published yesterday details several allegations of sexual harassment leveled against Weinstein, the co-founder of both Miramax and the Weinstein Company, with some of the stories going back decades. Weinstein has already announced that he’s taking a leave of absence from TWC, where his future appears to be in doubt.

