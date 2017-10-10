Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Georgina Chapman Leaves Him in Wake of Damning Sexual Assault Accusations

Another woman has spoken up about the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, but it’s not another accuser. In the wake of the many horrifying sexual harassment and assault accusations, his wife Georgina Chapman had finally decided to take a stand.

The Marchesa designer revealed that she is leaving Weinstein, according to People. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she told the celebrity magazine. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Chapman began her career as a model and later transitioned into costume design. She launched her line Marchesa with partner Keren Craig in 2004. She’s also been a judge on “Project Runway: All Stars.”

Chapman met Weinstein in late 2004 after he had left his first wife Eve Chilton, with whom he had three children. They wed three years later and have two children together: daughter India Pearl and son Dashiell Max Robert.

Last week, the New York Times had published an exposé that detailed sexual harassment and assault claims by a number of women, including actress Ashley Judd, who had come in contact with Weinstein. At the time, Chapman had supported her husband in light of these early allegations. “She stands 100 percent behind me. Georgina and I have talked about this at length,” Weinstein said in an interview with the New York Post.

But then came Tuesday’s report by The New Yorker, in which three women — including actresses Asia Argento and Lucia Evans, and an accuser who is remaining anonymous — accuse the former studio head of rape. The details, including the pattern of his predatory behavior, and how the women feared the repercussions of speaking out at the time, were too horrifying to be ignored. Actors who had owed much of their career success to Weinstein could not stay silent. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie spoke out. So did Heather Graham. And this list continues to grow, with people either revealing their past experiences with Weinstein or condemning his actions.

A spokesperson for Weinstein released the following statement in response to the New Yorker piece: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”