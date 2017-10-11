‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter on the ‘Hollywood Power Machine’ That Enabled Harvey Weinstein

Kurt Sutter never minces words, and the “Sons of Anarchy” creator has a lot to say about the Harvey Weinstein scandal — or, more specifically, Hollywood’s complacency in allowing the mogul to sexually harass and assault women for so long.

“No matter how many great films he’s bullied into production, or his guilt-induced contributions to left-minded ideals, this kind of intimidation and abuse of power is perverse and utterly unforgivable. Period,” Sutter wrote in an op-ed piece for Deadline. “But what’s equally unnerving to me is the multi-faced, backroom, Hollywood power machine that has been protecting this kind of behavior for decades and when dirt bursts through the seams, diligently sweeps it under its antique Mansour rug.”

Sutter pointed out that this kind of hand wringing has been seen in the entertainment business over and over again, each time the ugly truth about a celebrity or someone in power is exposed. “We’ve seen this bad f*cking movie so many times,” he wrote. “And by the time this horror flick hits iTunes, we all fall prey to apathy and are

guilty of ignorance.”

Sutter noted that he’s well known for being the kind of iconoclast that “doesn’t give a f*ck about pissing people off. So it’s safe for me to spit in the face of [The Weinstein Co.] and loath the cowardice c*nts whispering in the hallway.”

But even Sutter admits that he doesn’t have a solution in mind for Hollywood.

“All I have is my noise,” he wrote. “But perhaps if folks cared a little more about their fellows than the status of their fucking Soho House membership, they’d feel inclined to join the uncomfortable chorus. And who knows, if we actually listen, perhaps the cacophony might present a solution.”

Read Sutter’s full post over at Deadline. Sutter is currently working on the “Sons of Anarchy” spin-off series “Mayans MC” for FX.