Harvey Weinstein Slammed By Late Night Hosts Including Colbert, Kimmel, and More — Watch

Sexual harassment accusations against Harvey Weinstein, and his subsequent termination from The Weinstein Company, have rocked the film community and become national news. On their first episodes back after his firing, network late night hosts took various stances against Weinstein’s behavior, including how his outspoken Democratic backing has turned the story political as well. While the jabs ranged from smart and nuanced to Jimmy Fallon, it’s refreshing to see the men of late night speak out more about the issue than the bulk of their film industry peers who have remained silent.

Seth Meyers’ “Late Night” female writers delivered the evening’s smartest and most pointed take, revealing their disbelief that people were shocked to hear about the allegations, and how women at all types of jobs have to deal with this type of behavior regularly:

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” opened with the host recounting a weekend Twitter fight with Donald Trump Jr., where the president’s son was trying to bait Kimmel into a “liberals in showbiz” fight by bringing up Weinstein’s name:

Stephen Colbert used one of the opening “Late Show” monologue segments to dig into the disgusting details of the allegations, correctly describing Weinstein’s “monstrous behavior” as “indefensible:”

Finally, Fallon used his “Tonight Show” monologue to deliver a quick jab at disgraced mogul, teasing a potential future he could have at Fox News: