Harvey Weinstein Is Suing the New York Times for $50 Million Over Its Sexual Harassment Story

Harvey Weinstein intends to sue the New York Times for $50 million, according to Page Six. That princely sum is the studio chief’s response to the NYT’s explosive story on several decades’ worth of sexual-harassment allegations leveled against Weinstein, who has hired Charles J. Harder for the case.

The Los Angeles–based attorney also represented Hulk Hogan in his trial against Gawker, which effectively ended the outlet’s existence. Here’s his statement on behalf of his client:

“The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by 9 different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organizations.”

Among those accusing Weinstein of harassment are Ashley Judd and a number of his former employees.