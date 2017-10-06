Harvey Weinstein Hasn’t Been Suspended From the Weinstein Company (Yet)

The Weinstein Company has opted not to suspend Harvey Weinstein at this time. The New York Times published a bombshell report on Thursday, October 5 in which a handful of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct going back decades. Accusers included actress Ashley Judd and some of Weinstein’s former employees.

According to Variety, Weinstein is battling the board of directors to remain at the company and he believes the scandal can be weathered. Weinstein’s brother and company co-founder Bob Weinstein and COO David Glassner allegedly want Harvey fired from the company and are ready to take over management. The board is considering firing Weinstein without cause.

Weinstein has issued an official statement to the Times’ article, but his apology hardly went over well and many believe there will be no coming back from these accusations. In an interview with the New York Post, the media mogul slammed the newspaper’s “reckless” reporting.

“I bear responsibility for my actions, but the reason I am suing is because of the Times’ inability to be honest with me, and their reckless reporting,” Weinstein said. “They told me lies. They made assumptions. The Times had a deal with us that they would tell us about the people they had on the record in the story, so we could respond appropriately, but they didn’t live up to the bargain.”

Weinstein is suing The New York Times for $50 million.

The company’s board of representatives released this statement: