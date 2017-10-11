Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Allegations: Nicole Kidman, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Bourdain, and More Speak Out (Updated)

Today’s New Yorker article revealed new allegations against Harvey Weinstein — including accusations he raped actress Asia Argento and two others — and prompted a number of Hollywood’s elite, politicians, and other notable names to issue statements and take to Twitter to support the brave women who have come forward to tell their stories.

It has been five days since the first Weinstein bombshell came in the form of a New York Times article — based on six months of exhaustive reporting by Jodi Kantor and Megan Thowhey — which detailed numerous accounts of sexual assault, harassment, and monetary settlements. Since the Times article, many in Hollywood have remained quiet, but with Sunday’s firing of Weinstein by his company’s board of directors and today’s article written by Ronan Farrow, the floodgates have opened.

IndieWire will be updating this article as more notable figures react to the latest news of Weinstein’s alleged attacks on women.

Hillary Clinton: “I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

Nicole Kidman: “As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior.”

Minnie Driver (via Variety): “In light of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein in the past few days, I feel it necessary to add my support for the women who have been victimized and have been brave enough to talk about it. While I never experienced any abuse while working with Harvey, I think it’s important to add my voice to those of women everywhere who have experienced abuse at the hands of powerful men.”

Cate Blanchett (via Variety): “Any man in a position of power or authority who thinks it’s his prerogative to threaten, intimidate or sexually assault any woman he encounters or works alongside needs to be called to account. It is never easy for a woman to come forward in such situations and I wholeheartedly support those who have.”

Barack Obama (via Deadline): “Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

Bob Iger (via Variety): “Harvey Weinstein’s reported behavior is abhorrent and unacceptable, and it has no place in our society.”

Viola Davis (via Variety): “The predator wants your silence. It feeds their power, entitlement AND they want it to feed your shame. Our bodies are not the ‘spoils of war’… a trophy to be collected to fuel your ego. It’s OURS!!! It doesn’t belong to you!! And when you take it without permission, it DESTROYS…… like a virus!!! To the predators.. Weinstein, the stranger, the relative, the boyfriend…. I say to you, ‘You can choose your sin but you don’t get to choose the consequences.’ To the victims…. I see you. I believe you… and I’m listening.”

Darren Aronofsky (via Variety): “Sexual abuse of any type anywhere is unacceptable, it is unlawful, it is disgusting and it needs to be battled by everyone — men and women have to have absolutely no tolerance for it.”

Anthony Bourdain, who is dating Argento, has taken to Twitter to voice his support for the victims: