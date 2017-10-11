Read Next: Geraldine Viswanathan Has Been a Rising Star for a Long Time (and That’s Fine by Her)
Amazon Reconsidering Weinstein Co. Series, Including Expensive David O. Russell Drama, In Assault Scandal Aftermath

The Weinstein scandal may give Amazon a way out of its two-season, $160 million deal for the untitled Russell series, starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.
Harvey Weinstein and David O Russell (Director)'Silver Linings Playbook' special film screening, New York, America - 11 Nov 2012
Harvey Weinstein and David O. Russell
Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
Harvey Weinstein’s involvement in two high-profile Amazon series, from David O. Russell and Matthew Weiner, already appeared to be limited. But with the sexual assault charges piling up against Weinstein, and his subsequent firing from the company (and concurrent fall from Hollywood power), the streaming service is giving everything a second look.

“We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with the Weinstein Co.,” Craig Berman, VP communications at Amazon Entertainment, said in a statement to press. Another spokesperson confirmed the news.

That means an uncertain future for “The Romanoffs,” from Weiner, as well as Russell’s untitled drama starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore. Amazon’s decision to give both projects a review comes a day after Apple Music canceled plans for a scripted series about Elvis Presley from the Weinstein Company.

The Weinstein Co. is committed to co-finance both Amazon shows, but hasn’t put up any money on either yet. That could give Amazon ammunition to find a new production partner on the series.

Production on “The Romanoffs,” an anthology series about people who are believed to be the descendants of the Russian family, has already started and features a wide guest cast including Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Isabelle Huppert, Corey Stoll, Janet Montgomery, Paul Reiser and Andrew Rannells. According to Deadline, Amazon is considering scrapping the Russell project, which hasn’t yet gone into production, all together. Amazon has domestic, but not international, rights to the show.

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Focus/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5882036h)Robert De Niro, Julianne MooreBeing Flynn - 2012Director: Paul WeitzFocus FeaturesUSAScene Still
Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore in 2012’s “Being Flynn”Focus/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Weinstein Co. shows that have already been filming, including Lifetime’s long-running “Project Runway,” History’s “Six” and Paramount Network’s “Waco” and “Yellowstone,” will be stripped of Harvey Weinstein’s executive producer credit.

Both “The Romanoffs” and the Russell series were ordered prior to a recent shift in programming strategy at Amazon, and neither came cheap: The eight-episode “Romanoffs” is said to cost $70 million, while Amazon won the derby for the Russell series by agreeing to a two-season, $160 million deal.

Weinstein was fired from the company on Sunday in light of several damning accusations of sexual harassment and assault, as well as evidence that the mogul attempted to thwart an internal investigation of his actions.

