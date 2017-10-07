Harvey Weinstein: His Career Timeline of Sexual Harassment Allegations

In this week’s missile of a The New York Times story about the many alleged indiscretions of Harvey Weinstein, one of his past colleagues, former Miramax Los Angeles president Mark Gill, describes Weinstein’s professional climb from indie producer to Hollywood titan. “From the outside, it seemed golden — the Oscars, the success, the remarkable cultural impact.” Yet Gill said the persistent whispers that Weinstein was mistreating women were in fact “the biggest mess of all.” While The Weinstein Co. co-founder publicly championed women’s rights, his accusers say that he was a hypocrite, secretly propositioning them for massages, kisses and more. One month after Weinstein distributed “The Hunting Ground,” a documentary about rapes on university campuses, he allegedly groped a college-aged woman in his office. Weinstein, 65, has a well-documented, on-the-record history of unflattering behavior, even against women (like in 2002, when he publicly berated director Julie Taymor at a screening of her film, “Frieda”). But because of the influence he wielded with stars and their cinematic vehicles, it took nearly three decades for a comprehensive investigation. IndieWire mapped out where the producer’s career milestones and purported misdeeds with women intersect. We will update this as needed.

1979

Harvey Weinstein founds Miramax with his brother, Bob The two previously worked as concert promoters. 1980

Third accuser: Paula Wachowiak When Wachowiak was a 24-year-old single mother and college student, she interned with the auditor on Weinstein’s first film, “The Burning.” On Oct. 5, 2017, she told The Buffalo News about the time she was dispatched from the film’s North Tonawanda, NY set to Weinstein’s hotel room, bearing checks that required signatures. She says Weinstein opened the door in just a towel — which he soon dropped — and eventually troubled her for a massage. 1982

Miramax releases its first hit, “The Secret Policemen’s Other Ball” The film distilled two concert movies released in the UK into one that targeted American audiences. 1984

Fourth accuser: Tomi-Ann Roberts The college junior and aspiring actress, 20, was a New York waitress who frequently had Weinstein as a customer, she told The Times. Weinstein posited that she act in his upcoming film, and set up a meeting at his temporary address. Roberts, a future psychology professor, found Weinstein naked in the bathtub, and he encouraged her to disrobe because her character might have a topless scene. She didn’t. 1987

Weinstein marries Eve Chilton Weinstein hired Chilton as his assistant the previous year. Late 80s

Fifth accuser: Lysette Anthony An English actress, Anthony met Weinstein in 1982; they were friendly throughout the first years of her 20s. She met him for drinks one night at the London home he was renting, but told The Sunday Times on Oct. 15, 2017 that the evening turned harrowing — he ran off after Weinstein began to pawing at her as he took off his clothes. Some time after, Weinstein invited himself to Anthony’s home. She answered the door in her nightgown, and claims Weinstein began kissing her before raping her in the hallway and ejaculating onto her leg. August 1988

Miramax releases “The Thin Blue Line” Directed by Errol Morris, the documentary helped exonerate Randall Dale Adams, a Texas man wrongly convicted of murder. 1989

Miramax releases “Sex, Lies, and Videotape;” Weinstein sues the MPAA The film made 26-year-old Steven Soderbergh the youngest Palme d’Or winner in Cannes Film Festival history. Later that year, two Miramax features — “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover” by Peter Greenaway and “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” by Pedro Almodóvar — received X ratings and Weinstein took the MPAA to court. Although the case was dropped, it led to the establishment of the NC-17 rating.

1990

Sixth accuser: Sophie Dix

Back when she was a 22-year-old actress, the now-screenwriter told The Guardian that her Weinstein encounter in London was “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in my life.” In Weinstein’s Savoy Hotel room following a dinner, he allegedly shoved her on the bed, grabbed at her clothes until she escaped to the bathroom. When she opened the door, he was waiting for her, masturbating. Dix came forward on Oct. 12, 2017.

1990 (approx.)

Seventh accuser: Kate Beckinsale In an Oct. 12, 2017 Instagram post, the British actress recounted that Weinstein requested a business meeting at London’s Savoy Hotel when she was 17 years old. Once there, Beckinsale was unexpectedly sent to his room, where he offered her alcohol while wearing a bathrobe. “A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting,” she wrote. “I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.” When she declined later opportunities to work with Weinstein, he allegedly threatened her and called her a “cunt.”

Early ’90s

Eighth accuser: Unknown Bob Weinstein’s former assistant, Kathy DeClesis, told The Times that a woman under her supervision quickly exited Miramax following an incident with Harvey Weinstein. The women later received a settlement, per The Times’ sources. Early ’90s

Ninth accuser: Rosanna Arquette The “Desperately Seeking Susan” actress old The New Yorker and The Times that she was instructed to pick up a script at the Beverly Hills Hotel, but confused when the receptionist sent her upstairs. Weinstein met her in a bathrobe, complaining of neck pain and requesting a massage. Arquette attempted to recommend a professional, but Weinstein allegedly placed her hand on his genitals. She later appeared in Miramax-backed “Pulp Fiction.” ’90s

Tenth accuser: Louise Godbold Now an executive at a non-profit, Godbold authored an Oct. 9, 2017 Medium post that detailed the time Weinstein allegedly blocked her exit from a conference room, needled her for a massage, and held her shoulders. ’90s

Eleventh accuser: Tara Subkoff Hours after landing a role in a Miramax film, the actress says she attended a premiere after-party with Weinstein, who allegedly pulled her into his lap so she could feel his erection. Subkoff told Variety on Oct. 12, 2017 that Weinstein then propositioned her, but she abandoned the party. Afterwards, she was denied the film role. 1991

Twelfth accuser: Jessica Hynes Future “Shaun of the Dead” co-star Hynes tweeted this week that her first film offer was retracted when she declined to screentest for Weinstein while wearing a bikini. Hynes has deleted the tweet. 1991

Thirteenth accuser: Lauren Madden Former Miramax employee Lauren Madden told The Times that Weinstein asked her for massages while they were at hotels in London and Dublin. November 1992

Miramax releases “The Crying Game” Writer-director Neil Jordan later won an Oscar for his screenplay, and the film received five additional nominations. 1993

The Walt Disney Company buys Miramax The sale reportedly cost $60 million. In 2010, Disney sold Miramax to investors for $660 million. 1993

Fourteenth accuser: Katherine Kendall The Times reports that the actress was presented with Miramax scripts when she was 23, then Weinstein invited her to a Manhattan screening near Lincoln Center, neglecting to mention that it’d just be the two of them. Weinstein made up an excuse to visit his apartment, where he put on a robe and solicited a massage. Kendall said no, so Weinstein took off his robe. Kendall said she was chased and blocked from leaving, and Weinstein ultimately asked to see her breasts. 1994

Fifteenth accuser: Gwyneth Paltrow Paltrow told The Times on Oct. 10, 2017 that at age 22, after she’d been cast as the lead in Miramax’s “Emma,” Weinstein placed his hands on her and suggested massages in his Peninsula Beverly Hills bedroom during what was ostensibly a work meeting, leaving her “petrified.” The Times corroborated hat Brad Pitt, her then-boyfriend, confronted Weinstein, who then “screamed at [her] for a long time,” demanding she stay silent (“I thought he was going to fire me.”) May 1994

Miramax releases “Pulp Fiction” The film earns seven Oscar nods, and writer-director Quentin Tarantino wins its lone trophy for screenwriting. 1995

Sixteenth accuser: Florence Darel Once Miramax had acquired her film “Fausto,” the French actress told Le Parisien on Oct. 12, 2017 that Weinstein began pursuing her by phone, beginning in 1994. At one point, he reached Darel at her parents’ house, and her agent swayed her to meet him at the Ritz in Paris. Weinstein’s wife was allegedly one room away as he propositioned Darel, who he thought had mistress potential. Fall 1995

Seventeenth accuser: Mira Sorvino A veteran of Miramax projects, Sorvino told The New Yorker that while they were at the Toronto International Film Festival promoting “Mighty Aphrodite,” Weinstein “made her very uncomfortable” by giving her a shoulder massage, then chasing her. Weeks later, Weinstein called after midnight, alerting her that he was en route to her New York apartment; Sorvino got him to with a lie about her boyfriend coming over. She eventually relayed the story to a female Miramax employee who reacted with “shock and horror.” On Oct. 11, 2017, she penned a TIME essay about her experiences with Weinstein.

May 1996

Eighteenth accuser: Judith Godrèche

When the French actress was 24 and her film “Ridicule” was acquired by Miramax, she told The Times that she attended breakfast with Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival. Weinstein unsuccessfully asked for a massage, then alleged pushed himself against Godrèche and removed her sweater before she fled.

1997 (approx.)

Nineteenth accuser: Claire Forlani Forlani tweeted on Oct. 12, 2017 that she had three dinners and two hotel incidents with Weinstein. During each of the latter — at the Beverly Hills Peninsula — she wrote that after declining massages, “I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over.” She remembered Weinstein bragging about the women he’d been with, and called him a “master manipulator.” In 2000, she acted in a Miramax film, “Boys and Girls.” 1997 (approx.)

Twentieth accuser: Ashley Judd While filming “Kiss the Girls” for Miramax, actress Ashley Judd told The Times she believed she was attending a breakfast with Weinstein at the Beverly Hills Peninsula hotel, only to be sent to his suite, where she found him clad in a bathrobe. Weinstein offered to give Judd a massage, then asked her to watch him shower. Judd relayed the incident to Variety in October 2015, neglecting to name Weinstein. January 1997

Twenty-first accuser: Rose McGowan Actress Rose McGowan, then 23, has an uncomfortable encounter with Weinstein in a hotel room while attending the Sundance Film Festival. According to The Times, she soon received a $100,000 settlement. In Oct. 2016, McGowan tweeted that she’d been sexually assaulted by a studio head, and on Oct. 12, 2017 she tweeted, “Harvey Weinstein raped me.” March 1997

Miramax wins first Best Picture Oscar “The English Patient” was nominated for 12 statuettes and scored nine. May 1997

Twenty-second accuser: Zoe Brock On Oct. 15, 2017, Brock — an Australian model and actress — recounted to 60 Minutes Australia an ordeal Weinstein allegedly put her through at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc while the 1997 Cannes Film Festival commenced. At age 23, says she accompanied others to Weinstein’s room but was unexpectedly left alone with the producer, who came to her naked, hoping to get a massage. She declined, and says Weinstein attempted to massage her shoulders, then chased her to the bathroom, where she sequestered herself. May 1997 (approx.)

Twenty-third accuser: Asia Argento The Italian actress and director, then 21, told The New Yorker that one of Weinstein’s producer colleagues invited her to a Miramax-hosted party at Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, near Cannes. In actuality, there was no party — Argento was led upstairs to Weinstein (which the producer refutes). After discussing her past roles, Weinstein briefly exited, then came back in a bathrobe, carrying lotion. He convinced Argento to give him a massage, then he allegedly raised her skirt and performed oral sex on her as she protested, an event she later mined for her film “Scarlet Diva.” “A big fat man wanting to eat you,” she said. “It’s a scary fairy tale.” Argento later starred in “B. Monkey,” a 1999 drama distributed by Miramax, and said she carried out a consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein for five years. December 1997

Miramax releases “Good Will Hunting” The Boston-set drama ultimately receives nine Oscar nominations, with Robin Williams, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon each landing gold. Fall 1998

Twenty-fourth accuser: Zelda Perkins The Times reported that London-based Miramax assistant Zelda Perkins, then 25, challenged Weinstein about his requests and comments in hotels, particularly towards one of her female co-workers. Then Miramax reportedly sent attorney Steve Hutensky to arrange a settlement with Perkins. In an interview with The Daily Mail on Oct. 7, 2017, she said it “cannot be right” that our system “silences victims of all types of misconduct, protects the powerful and perpetuates abuse.” Late 1998

Twenty-fifth accuser: Angelina Jolie In an email to The Times quoted in an Oct. 10, 2017 story, Jolie wrote that she’d had a “bad experience” with Weinstein around the time Miramax distributed her film “Playing by Heart.” She gave no additional details except that she “chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did…This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.” March 1999

Miramax Films wins 10 Oscars Seven go to “Shakespeare in Love.” including Best Picture and Best Actress for Paltrow, who recently told The Times she was “expected to keep the secret,” of Weinstein’s unwanted advances five years prior. “Life Is Beautiful” wins Best Actor for Roberto Benigni, plus two more awards. August 1999

Weinstein puts Paltrow on the cover of Talk magazine For the inaugural issue, the actress wore bondage garb (and little of it). She later told David Carr in New York magazine, “There were certain favors that [Weinstein’ asked me to do that I felt were not exploitative but not necessarily as great for me as they were for him.” Late ’90s

Twenty-sixth accuser: Sarah Polley At a meeting attended by two others, the future director says she was notified by Weinstein that she’d be grateful later if she chose to nurture a “close relationship with him. “The implication wasn’t subtle,” she wrote in an Oct. 14, 2017 op-ed in The New York Times. Late ’90s (approx.)

Twenty-seventh accuser: Lauren Holly The actress told Canadian talk show The Social on Oct. 16, 2017 about a hotel room encounter with “monster” Weinstein that she wishes she could forget. During what seemed like a routine business meeting, Weinstein allegedly changed into a bathrobe, relieved himself and showered in front of Holly, and offered her a massage, warning of career consequences if she refused. Holly claims she “pushed him and ran.” Late ’90s (approx.)

Twenty-eighth accuser: Liza Campbell In an Oct. 8, 2017 essay for London’s Sunday Times, the former freelance Miramax scriptreader wrote about an incident when she was in her late ’30s. Her then-boss invited her to The Savoy hotel in London, and once in his room, he alleged turned on the bathwater and asked her to join him. 2000 (approx.)

Twenty-ninth accuser: Romola Garai When she was 18, the English actress was summoned to Weinstein’s hotel room at the Savoy in London. Weinstein greeted her in a bathrobe for an otherwise mundane business meeting; she eventually co-starred in “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” co-released by Miramax. Still, Garai told The Guardian on Oct. 9, 2017 that she found Weinstein’s “abuse of power” to be “humiliating.” Summer 2000

Thirtieth accuser: Melissa Sagemiller While filming Miramax’s “Get Over It” in Toronto when she was 25, the actress allegedly had a trio of uneasy Weinstein. She told The Huffington Post that weeks after the studio head tried flirting with her over lunch, she reluctantly met with him in his hotel room to discuss script changes. That’s where Weinstein wore a bathrobe, served drinks, plied for a massage, and kept her from leaving until she kissed him. Post-wrap party, when Sagemiller refused to fly back to New York on his private plane, he had her bags taken from the public airport, so she complied with his request. Early ’00s

Thirty-first accuser: Heather Graham In an article she penned for Variety, the “Boogie Nights” actress said Weinstein expressed desire to put her in a Miramax film. One day at his office, he told Graham — then in her early 30 — that his wife allowed him to have extramarital affairs when he was traveling. “There was no explicit mention that to star in one of that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there,” she wrote. Graham talked her way out of another meeting, and Graham was never cast in one of Weinstein’s productions. Mid ’00s (approx.)

Thirty-second accuser: Angie Everhart While the actress/model was napping on a yacht during the Venice Film Festival, she allegess Weinstein came into her room and began masturbating, barricading the doorway. On Oct. 13, 2017, Everhart relayed the account to the hosts of Frosty, Heidi and Frank, a radio show broadcasting from Southern California’s KLOS-FM. December 2002

Miramax releases “Chicago” Rob Marshall’s musical soon racks up six Oscar wins (including Best Picture”) from 13 nominations. 2003

Thirty-third accuser: Dawn Dunning After Dunning — an actress/student/waitress, then 23 — met Weinstein at a nightclub, per The Times, and he offered her a screen test, meals, and Broadway tickets for herself and her boyfriend. Before one meeting at a Manhattan hotel’s restaurant, Weinstein’s assistant dispatched her to his suite. Weinstein was wearing a bathrobe and surrounded by what he said were film contracts meant for Dunning, only if she had a three-way with him. When Dunning laughed, Weinstein became enraged.

May 2003

Thirty-fourth accuser: Samantha Panagrosso

During the Cannes Film Festival, the model says she found herself in a hotel poor with Weinstein, who proceeded to touch her legs without permission and brag about hosting another model in his room for a “screen test.” Panagrosso relayed her account to the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 19, 2017.

2004

Thirty-fifth accuser: Lucia Evans Then a college junior, Evans told The New Yorker that she gave Weinstein her phone number after they met at New York City’s Cipriani Upstairs in Summer 2004. He and an assistant proceeded to call her numerous times requesting meetings, and she finally agreed to see him and a female casting executive at Miramax’s Tribeca office. Instead, she was escorted to Weinstein, in an abandoned office filled with food containers and gym equipment. He told her about two scripts, and said she could perhaps model on “Project Runway,” one of his television shows, if she dieted. Then he allegedly took out his penis and forced her to give him oral sex. Although she attempted to fight back, she said, “He overpowered me.” Only then did she meet with Weinstein’s female colleague, who pursued her professionally for a time. 2004

Weinstein divorces Chilton They had three children. Summer 2005 and beyond

Thirty-sixth accuser: Lena Headey On Oct. 17, 2017, the Game of Thrones” star tweeted” about two Weinstein encounters that occurred years apart. First she alleges that he suggested a walk along the water during the Venice Film Festival, where he proceeded to make a comment and gesture that left her uncomfortable. Later, on the way to his Los Angeles hotel room for a meeting, Headey says Weinstein responded to her romantic brush-off by “tightly” gripping her arm and threatening her if she spoke out. September 2005

The Weinsteins form The Weinstein Company They announced their impending departure from Miramax six months prior. 2007

Thirty-seventh accuser: Lauren Sivan A woman who was then working as a local cable news anchor came forward on Oct. 6, 2017 to recount an ordeal that Weinstein allegedly put her through at a Manhattan Cuban restaurant. Sivan told The Huffington Post that Weinstein first gave her a private tour of Cafe Socialista, where he was an investor. Weinstein proceeded to dismiss the nearby staff, and when his attempted kiss was rejected, he masturbated in front of her, ejaculating into a potted plant.

2007 (approx.)

Thirty-eighth accuser: Juliana De Paula

On Oct. 19, 2007, Brazilian De Paula told The Los Angeles Times that Weinstein once felt her up and goaded her to kiss other models at his New York loft. When she attempted to make a getaway, Weinstein allegedly ran after her naked, then laughed as she attempted to stave him off with broken glass.

December 2007

Weinstein marries Georgina Chapman At the time, Chapman had a three-year-old fashion line, Marchesa. January 2008

Thirty-ninth accuser: Louisette Geiss An actress with sitcom credits like “The King of Queens” and “Two and a Half Men,” Geiss said in an Oct. 10, 2017 press conference that she dined with Weinstein in Utah during the Sundance Film Festival, hoping to pitch a screenplay. Once the restaurant closed, the meeting continued in Weinstein’s festival office, adjacent to his hotel room. About a half hour later, he allegedly returned from the bathroom naked except for a bathrobe that was open in the front. Geiss said he got in a hot tub and asked her to watch him masturbate. She attempted to leave, and Weinstein pulled her into the bathroom, wanting a witness as he pleasured himself. Attorney Gloria Allred — mother to fellow attorney Lisa Bloom, who advised Weinstein for the first three days after The Times article broke — is now representing Geiss. 2008

Fortieth accuser: Sarah Ann Masse Nine years ago, Masse, an actress, supported herself with nanny gigs. After rounds of pre-interviews, she Variety on Oct. 11, 2017 that she’d traveled from New York City to Weinstein’s Connecticut home about potentially caring for his children with his first wife, who would soon be visiting him for a week. During the entire meeting, Weinstein wore boxers and an undershirt. At the end, he gave her a “really tight, close hug that lasted for quite a long period of time,” then said, “I love you.” Masse did not get the job. December 2008

TWC releases “The Reader” Stephen Daldry’s film later earns five Oscar nominations, and a win for Best Actress Kate Winslet. September 2009

Weinstein supports Roman Polanski in an op-ed for The Independent The Weinstein Company had recently distributed Marina Zenovich’s documentary, “Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired.” Weinstein opposed extraditing the filmmaker, who fled the country during his 1977 probation following a guilty plea for raping a 13-year-old girl. May 2010

Forty-first accuser: Emma de Caunes Weinstein and the French actress, then in her early 30s, met at the Cannes Film Festival, per The New Yorker. Months later, they dined at Paris’s Hôtel Ritz. She accompanied him to his room to fetch a book, and Weinstein allegedly returned from the bathroom naked and with an erection, then asked her to lie on the bed. “It was like a hunter with a wild animal,” she said. de Caunes declined and left. Mid-2010 (approx.)

Forty-second accuser: Vu Thu Phuong After her performance from Miramax’s 2010 film “Shanghai” was mostly omitted, the Vietnamese actress was summoned to Weinstein’s hotel room to discuss future, bigger roles. Weinstein, while wearing just a towel, allegedly said he could “teach” her how to perform sex scenes. She left and later posted her experience on Facebook, an account that was translated into English by Saigoneer. November 2010

TWC releases “The King’s Speech” The Tom Hooper film wins Best Picture and three more awards in 2011, out of 12 nominations.

2010 or 2011

Forty-third accuser: Ava Green

After her mother spoke out about the unwanted attention Green received from Weinstein, the French actress told Variety on Oct. 14, 2015 that she once had to “push him off” her when the mogul “behaved inappropriately” during a business meeting in Paris.

2011

Forty-fourth accuser: Jessica Barth When the “Ted” actress was in her early 30s, she met Weinstein at a Golden Globes party, according to The New Yorker. Weinstein later invited her to talk business at the Beverly Hills Peninsula, asking that she come to his room, where he then asked for her to massage his nude body. As Barth exited, Weinstein said she needed to lose weight and also promised to connect her with a female executive at TWC. 2011 to 2012 (approx.)

Forty-fifth accuser: Lupita Nyong’o The Oscar-winner detailed her multiple Weinstein run-ins — spanning four countries —in an Oct. 19, 2017 op-ed in The Times. They first exchanged contact information at a 2011 award ceremony in Berlin, while Nyong’o was a student at the Yale School of Drama. She claims Weinstein invited her to his Westport, CT home for a screening and discussion about a role, and there she was introduced to his staff and younger children. Minutes into the film, Weinstein allegedly moved them to his bedroom, intent on giving her a massage. Nyong’o massaged him instead, fleeing when he began taking off his pants. Later, she attending a reading of the Weinstein-produced Broadway show “Finding Neverland” with two male friends, followed by a dinner. Weinstein then sent a similarly-sounding invitation, but Nyong’o wrote that she found herself dining alone with Weinstein at the Tribeca Grill when his assistant left. She claims he propositioned her, claiming to have arranged a private room, an offer many actresses had accepted and benefited from in the past. Nyong’o declined. He later sought her out in Toronto and Cannes, apologizing for his prior behavior and wishing to collaborate. February 2011

Michael Moore sues TWC Moore said he was denied million in profits from Fahrenheit 9/11; the suit was settled in 2012. November 2011

TWC releases “The Artist” With Weinstein’s help, “The Artist” became the first predominantly-silent film to win Best Picture in 85 years. Michel Hazanavicius’ work received 10 nominations and went on to win five. 2012 (approx.)

Forty-sixth accuser: Cara Delevingne Now 25, the English model and actress wrote in an Oct. 11, 2017 Instagram post that she met with Weinstein in a hotel to discuss a project after he’d advised, unsolicited, that she’d never find acting success if she was a lesbian. They went to Weinstein’s room, where another woman waited, and Weinstein asked them to kiss. Delevingne declined and when she eventually left, Weinstein allegedly tried to kiss her. She co-starred in “Tulip Fever,” a 2017 TWC release. 2012 (approx.)

Forty-seventh accuser: Léa Seydoux The French “Blue Is the Warmest Color” actress wrote in The Guardian on Oct. 11, 2017 that hours after she met Weinstein at a Paris fashion show, she attended a meeting with him at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Weinstein met her in the lobby with a female assistant and insisted that they talk about her career in his room over drinks. “All throughout the evening, he flirted and stared at me as if I was a piece of meat,” she said. Once the assistant left, Weinstein allegedly pounced on Seydoux, attempting multiple kisses.

April 2012

TIME honors Weinstein He is named on of the magazine’s 100 most influential people. November 2012

TWC releases “Silver Linings Playbook” Out of eight Oscar nominations for David O. Russell’s film, only Jennifer Lawrence comes away victorious. 2014

Forty-eighth accuser: Emily Nestor Per The Times and The New Yorker, at the Beverly Hills Peninsula, Weinstein allegedly told Emily Nestor — who had temped for one day at TWC — that he would catapult her career if she did sexual favors for him, as he’d done with others. He offered to be her boyfriend and give the 25-year-old a job at TWC’s London office. Nestor said Weinstein also bragged about never drugging women for sex “like Bill Cosby.” TWC employees alerted management of what had occurred. The New Yorker reported that TWC executive Irwin Reiter acknowledged to Nestor via LinkedIn that “mistreatment of women” was commonplace in their company culture. 2015

Forty-ninth accuser: Unknown Former TWC executive Lauren O’Connor sent a memo to her superiors that covered two year’s worth of allegations she’d heard against Weinstein. Examples cited ranged from an assistant who was ordered to give him a massage at the Beverly Hills Peninsula while he was naked, to those who carried out “turndown duty” when Weinstein rose and went to bed. Months prior, The Times reports that a young woman had quit the company after what she thought were Weinstein’s dalliances. Apparently, Bob Weinstein was concerned by O’Connor’s memo, but no internal investigation followed. O’Connor settled with Harvey Weinstein and withdrew her complaint, and — in his words to The Times — parted amicably, although her assertions had been “off base.” February 2015

TWC releases “The Hunting Ground” The documentary, from director Kirby Dick, raised awareness for the sexual assault epidemic at colleges. March 2015

Fiftieth accuser: Ambra Battilana Gutierrez The 22-year-old Filipina-Italian model told police that Weinstein asked if her breasts were real, grabbed them, reached up her skirt, and attempted to kiss her in his third floor Tribeca Film Center office. The New York Daily News reported that Weinstein did not deny these events in a phone call the paper facilitated between him and Battilana Gutierrez. The New York Police Department’s Special Victims Division then had her wear a wire to meet with Weinstein at the Tribeca Grand Hotel (audio eventually released by The New Yorker); during their conversation, Weinstein asked Battilana Gutierrez to shower with him. Manhattan’s district attorney did not charge Weinstein, who told his company’s board members that he’d been set up. Nevertheless, sources asserted to The TImes that he did pay Battilana Gutierrez a settlement. April 2015

Defamer publishes expose about Weinstein’s personal life Titled “Tell Us What You Know about Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Open Secret,'” the Gawker-owned site included a secondhand account of Weinstein inviting a model to his office and proposing a threesome with himself and actress Olivia Wilde. The article also mentioned that Weinstein likes to greet women while wearing bathrobes. Former wrestler Hulk Hogan won $31 million in a settlement against Gawker last year, and Hogan’s attorney, Charles Harder, is now representing Weinstein. Unknown

Fifty-first accuser: Minka Kelly One day after meeting Weinstein at a party, the “Friday Night Lights” actress was invited to his hotel room. Instead, as she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 13, 2017, she agreed to meet him and his assistant at a restaurant. Weinstein allegedly dismissed his assistant and proposed that Kelly become his girlfriend and enjoy the “lavish life.” Unknown

Fifty-second accuser: Unknown A former Weinstein colleague told The New Yorker that Weinstein upended a professional hotel room meeting by changing into a bathrobe and then allegedly raping her. June 2017

Weinstein donation honors Gloria Steinem’s legacy The H. Weinstein Family Foundation gave Rutgers University $100,000 for a chairmanship in its department of women’s and gender studies, named after feminist icon Gloria Steinem. October 5, 2017

The New York Times publishes “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades“

Weinstein announced a leave of absence from his company and his plans to sue the newspaper. Harder, his attorney, blasted the article as “saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein.”

October 6, 2017

Harvey Weinstein takes indefinite leave from The Weinstein Co.

The company would not guarantee that he would be allowed to return. Board members Marc Lasry, Tim Sarnoff, and Dirk Ziff resign, while those remaining announce their intent to start an internal investigation.

October 7, 2017

Attorney Lisa Bloom announces she will no longer serve as Weinstein’s advisor; an attorney steps down.