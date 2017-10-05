Read Next: The Best Thrillers Streaming on Netflix, from ‘Nocturnal Animals’ to ‘Emily the Criminal’
Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, and Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Responses have been expectedly strong.
Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein out and about, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2016
Harvey Weinstein
Me/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
Reactions to today’s New York Times story on the many allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein have been expectedly strong. Weinstein is suing the paper for $50 million, while others in the film industry have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

In addition, Dawn Hawkins of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation released the following statement:

“This high-profile example of alleged sexual exploitation shines a spotlight on a broader problem poisoning our culture, from Hollywood and Silicon Valley to college campuses: namely, sexual entitlement to women’s bodies. Harvey Weinstein may be a powerful and influential Hollywood elite who has portrayed himself as a champion of women, but his alleged misconduct is a product of a culture that instills in many men a mindset of sexual entitlement.

“In the example of the alleged Weinstein scandal, we see the results of Hugh Hefner’s pornified legacy. The incorrectly perceived right to sexual access to a myriad of women, often amplified by a power imbalance, may be glorified by some as a ‘Playboy lifestyle’ when in reality it is a lifestyle of sexual harassment and abuse.”

