Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, Amber Tamblyn, and Others React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Reactions to today’s New York Times story on the many allegations of sexual harassment made against Harvey Weinstein have been expectedly strong. Weinstein is suing the paper for $50 million, while others in the film industry have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
I want to buy the movie rights
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 4, 2017
I own the movie rights.
— Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 5, 2017
Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward. https://t.co/ynKX1bcBkK
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 5, 2017
I took meetings at Weinstein. With other female execs. But every single time I’d hear “as long as you aren’t meeting with Harvey, you’ll be fine.” That’s our reality.
— Stephanie Mickus (@smickable) October 5, 2017
The woman who chose to speak about their experience of harassment by Harvey Weinstein deserve our awe. It’s not fun or easy. It’s brave.
— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 5, 2017
Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017
Just flipped through some contracts to make sure I’m legally allowed to say Harvey Weinstein is the worst person in the film business.
— Keith Calder (@keithcalder) October 5, 2017
How many Harveys do you think there are? Just take a guess.
— Lexi Alexander (@Lexialex) October 5, 2017
As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment. It’s not your fault. I believe you.
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) October 5, 2017
In addition, Dawn Hawkins of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation released the following statement:
“This high-profile example of alleged sexual exploitation shines a spotlight on a broader problem poisoning our culture, from Hollywood and Silicon Valley to college campuses: namely, sexual entitlement to women’s bodies. Harvey Weinstein may be a powerful and influential Hollywood elite who has portrayed himself as a champion of women, but his alleged misconduct is a product of a culture that instills in many men a mindset of sexual entitlement.
“In the example of the alleged Weinstein scandal, we see the results of Hugh Hefner’s pornified legacy. The incorrectly perceived right to sexual access to a myriad of women, often amplified by a power imbalance, may be glorified by some as a ‘Playboy lifestyle’ when in reality it is a lifestyle of sexual harassment and abuse.”
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.