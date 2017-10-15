Read Next: Boyd Holbrook Was Nervous About Joining ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Because He Thought the Show Was ‘Making Fun of Us Hillbillies’
James Corden Apologizes for Ill-Advised Harvey Weinstein Jokes: ‘I Am Truly Sorry’

This is what's meant by "too soon."
James CordenCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Sep 2017
James Corden
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
James Corden appears to have learned the definition of “too soon” this weekend. The “Late Late Show” host appeared onstage at the AmfAR Gala Los Angeles two nights ago, starting things off with an ill-advised Harvey Weinstein joke: “This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A,” he said. “It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage.”

Corden has since apologized for his comments, which haven’t been especially well received (see below). “To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter,” he tweeted. “I was not trying to make light of Harvey’s inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention.”

Corden’s other two attempts at humor likewise elicited nervous laughter from the crowd: “It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath”; also, “Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest.”

