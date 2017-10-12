Read Next: 2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
James Van Der Beek Reveals He Was Groped By ‘Powerful Men’ As a Young Actor

The actor also applauds Harvey Weinstein's accusers and slammed the industry's "unacceptable" behavior.
James Van Der Beek participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the Viceland show "What Would Diplo Do?" at AOL Studios, in New YorkBUILD Speaker Series: James Van Der Beek, New York, USA - 03 Aug 2017
James Van Der Beek
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock


James Van Der Beek is following in the footsteps of Terry Crews by revealing his own experience with sexual harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. The former “Dawson’s Creek” actor took to Twitter where he “applauded” Weinstein’s accusers and condemned the former studio head for his “unacceptable” actions. He followed-up his statement by sharing that he became the victim of sexual harassment himself as a young actor.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” Van Der Beek wrote. “I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome.”

The actor did not include any names, although his tweet did imply that the harassment occurred on multiple occasions at the hands of more than one man. Crews revealed a similar encounter on Twitter in which he claimed he was groped by a Hollywood executive at a function in Los Angeles in 2016.

Van Der Beek currently stars in the Viceland series “What Would Diplo Do?” You can read his three-part Twitter thread below.

