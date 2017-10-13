Jason Momoa Apologizes for ‘GoT’ Rape Joke: ‘I Made a Truly Tasteless Comment’

Jason Momoa has apologized for a rape joke he made during San Diego Comic-Con 2011. Onstage to discuss “Game of Thrones,” the former Khal Drogo said he loved the sci-fi/fantasy genre “because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women.” Video of the joke resurfaced today, and now the actor has responded on Instagram.

“I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day,” he writes. “I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”

Momoa goes on: “I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”