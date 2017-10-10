Jean-Claude Van Damme Teases New Amazon Series ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’ — Watch

Belgium martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as none other than martial arts and film sensation Jean-Claude Van Damme, who is also an undercover operative under the alias “Johnson,” in the upcoming Amazon series “Jean-Claude Van Johnson.” Yes, let that sit for a second.

“Jean-Claude Van Johnson” will self-reflexively feature Van Damme as a bored and unhappily retired artist who spends his days brimming with nostalgia of his time working in superficial Hollywood. But his luck changes when he unexpectedly encounters a lost love that will bring him back in business and prepares to face his greatest enemy: himself.

Amid the welding sparks, the show’s new teaser released by Amazon reveals Van Damme welding a statue of himself performing a full-frontal split and flexing his muscles in nothing but his shorts. “It’s a name synonymous with toughness, with reliability; a name that inspires confidence, respect: Jean-Claude Van Damme,” introduces the teaser’s voiceover. Van Damme is then revealed as he takes off his helmet and jokingly says: “This was a terrible idea.” The question is: Is he actually joking?

Check out the show’s new poster, as well as the funny new teaser, below.

“Jean-Claude Van Johnson” also stars Kat Foster (“Your Family or Mine”), Moises Arias (“The Middle”), and Phylicia Rashad (“Creed”). Executive producers on the show include Dave Callaham (“The Expendables”), David W. Zucker (“The Man in the High Castle”), and Van Damme. Coming from Scott Free Productions, the show is directed by Paul Atencio, and written and created by Callaham.

“Jean-Claude Van Johnson” is coming soon exclusively to Amazon Prime Video. However, there is not a confirmed release date for the show yet.