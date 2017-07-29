Jerry Seinfeld Tells Norm Macdonald ‘The Greatest Jew Joke I’ve Ever Heard’ — Watch

They weren’t in cars getting coffee, but on Friday night Jerry Seinfeld and Norm Macdonald had a funny — and somewhat puzzling — exchange on the latter’s show.

Though best known for his “What’s the deal with…” style of observational humor, Seinfeld is no stranger to more heady fare. Case in point: what he describes as “the greatest Jew joke that I’ve ever heard,” though it comes with a catch: Macdonald and other non-Jews might not get it. “That’s the joke, is that you won’t get it.”

“The setup of the joke is that it’s a Jew joke,” Seinfeld explains before actually telling it: “Two gentile businessman meet on the street. One of them says, ‘How’s business?’ The other one says, ‘Great!'” Macdonald is nonplussed, while his co-host Adam Egert (who, like Seinfeld, is Jewish) laughs along — until it’s revealed that he misheard a crucial part of the joke and didn’t understand it either.

Watch below and see if you catch on more quickly than Macdonald does.