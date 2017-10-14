Jimmy Fallon Explains Why His Humor Isn’t More Political: ‘It’s Just Not What I Do’ — Watch

Jimmy Fallon has yet to fully recover from playing with Donald Trump’s hair last year. Though his ratings are down and his reputation has taken a hit, the “Tonight Show” host is still confident in his approach — in part because political humor simply isn’t his forte. “It’s just not what I do. I think it’d be weird for me to start doing it now,” he told “Today.”

“I don’t really even care that much about politics. I gotta be honest. I love pop culture more than I love politics. I’m just not that brain,” Fallon continued. Part of his reasoning has to do with the fact that Fallon believes other late-night hosts are better equipped to grapple with politics: “I think the other guys are doing it very well. Colbert’s doing great. That’s what he’s good at. He’s great. He’s always into political comedy.”

“A lot of stuff [Trump does] is hard to make a joke about,” Fallon added. “It’s just too serious.” Elsewhere on late-night TV, Jimmy Kimmel has become increasingly political as well — his monologues on healthcare in particular have received widespread coverage.