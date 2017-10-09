Read Next: ‘Barbie’ Review: Greta Gerwig Goes Way Outside the Box with Her Funny, Feminist Fantasia
John Oliver Bashes Harvey Weinstein Over ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Infuriating’ Sexual Abuse Allegations

Unlike a majority of his late night contemporaries, Oliver took some time out of his broadcast to slam the former head of The Weinstein Company.
John Oliver Attacks Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Abuse Allegations
Share

Most late night hosts have stayed away from talking about Harvey Weinstein since The New York Times published its report last Thursday on his decades-old history of sexual abuse allegations. Fortunately, John Oliver isn’t like most last night hosts. The Emmy winner took some time out of his latest broadcast to attack the media mogul, who was fired from The Weinstein Company earlier in the day, and to make blatantly obvious why Weinstein’s public apology was not an apology at all.

“The Times published a massive exposé detailing movie executive Harvey Weinstein’s years of alleged sexual harassment, and his response was infuriating—because he and his attorneys admitted that he needs help while also denying the charges and threatening to sue the Times,” Oliver said. “And on top of that all, was [his official statement].”

Oliver cited one the statement’s opening remarks as one of its most horrifying. Weinstein began his apology by writing: “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office – or out of it. To anyone.”

“Yeah, you’re right: Your excuse isn’t an excuse,” Oliver said. “In fact, it isn’t even an excuse for that behavior in the ’60s.” He then mocked Weinstein’s delusional attempt to take the blame off himself: “‘Well, back then we had no idea that women didn’t want to be forced to look at dicks! That wasn’t discovered by scientists until 1998. It was a different time.'”

Oliver also acknowledged the most recent accusation by TV reporter Lauren Sivan, who said Weinstein exposed himself and masturbated in front of her. “Step aside, ‘Chocolat’: You are no longer the most horrifying picture that Harvey Weinstein has ever produced,” Oliver said.

You can hear John Oliver’s comments on Weinstein and watch “Last Week Tonight” in full on HBO NOW, HBO Go, or linear HBO channels.


