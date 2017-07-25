Kenneth Branagh Shot ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ With the Last Four 65mm Cameras in the World

Kenneth Branagh is already having a great 2017 thanks to the critical and commercial success of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” in which he plays Commander Bolton. But his year will get even better this fall with the release of “Murder on the Orient Express.” Branagh directs and stars as Hercule Poirot in the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s murder mystery novel, which features the likes of Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe and Judi Dench.

Just like Christopher Nolan, Branagh is a celluloid purist who refuses to shoot in digital. For “Murder on the Orient Express,” Branagh used the last four 65mm Panavision cameras in the world, according to IGN. The filmmaker and his cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos used 35mm film on the productions of their last three features: “Thor,” “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” and “Cinderella.” “Orient Express” will return Branagh to the Panavision 65mm format he last used for his acclaimed “Hamlet” adaptation in 1996.

Although “Orient Express” was shot using 65mm Panavision cameras, that doesn’t necessarily mean the movie will be projected in 70mm like “Dunkirk” and Quentin Tarantino’s “The Hateful Eight.” Distributor 20th Century Fox has not announced a 65/70mm release, although it’s certainly a possibility. Like “Dunkirk,” most theaters will show “Orient Express” on 35mm film or a digital projection.

“Murder on the Orient Express” opens in theaters nationwide November 10.

