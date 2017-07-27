Read Next: Why You Can’t Hear TV Dialogue
‘LBJ’ Trailer: Woody Harrelson Completely Transforms For Rob Reiner’s Presidential Biopic

The actor is unrecognizable in this dramatization of Lyndon Johnson's life following the assassination of JFK.
Watch out, Gary Oldman. Woody Harrelson has arrived to be the king of fall political biopics featuring major transformations. Oldman is completely unrecognizable as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” and so is Woody Harrelson in the upcoming Presidential biopic “LBJ,” directed by Rob Reiner.

The biopic picks up with LBJ in the wake of President Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963. As the nation mourns, Johnson must contend with longtime adversary Attorney General Bobby Kennedy (Michael Stahl-David) and one-time mentor Georgia Senator Richard Russell (Richard Jenkins) as he seeks to honor JFK’s legacy by championing the historic Civil Rights Act of 1964. Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars as LBJ’s devoted wife Lady Bird.

“LBJ” premiered at TIFF last year to mostly unfavorable reviews, meaning we don’t expect to see Harrelson’s transformation factor into the upcoming awards race for Best Picture. However, critics like IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich did single out Harrelson’s performance as the best part of the film. The actor can currently be seen in the summer blockbuster “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

Electric Entertainment is set to release the movie in theaters November 3. Watch the debut trailer below.

