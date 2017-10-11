Léa Seydoux Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment: ‘He Jumped on Me and Tried to Kiss Me’

Léa Seydoux has added her own story of being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. Before the actress became the breakout star of “Blue is the Warmest Color,” she attended Paris Fashion Week in 2012 and Weinstein requested a meeting at his hotel to discuss potential upcoming projects. But the one-on-one meeting turned physical, with Weinstein trying to kiss Seydoux multiple times.

“We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me,” Seydoux told the Guardian. “I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. He tried more than once. I pushed him physically. I think he respected me because I resisted him.”

Seydoux remembers Weinstein as “very domineering” and “losing control” during their encounter. The incident took place at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée.

“Since that night in his hotel room, I’ve seen him on many other occasions,” Seydoux said. “We are in the same industry, so it’s impossible to avoid him. I’ve seen how he operates: the way he looks for an opening. The way he tests women to see what he can get away with.”

Seydoux’s accusations are similar to many of the women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ashley Judd. All of these women’s accusations describe Weinstein in a hotel room attempting to force himself on them and/or requesting a massage.

The actress is known for her performances in “Blue” and the 007 drama “Spectre.”