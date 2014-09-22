‘Lost’ 10th Anniversary: The 15 Best Episodes of ‘Lost’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Lost” was a part of the beginning of what we now call our current “Golden Age of Television” (which is interesting considering that it didn’t air on one of the major cable players of today, but rather on network TV). This meant that “Lost” wasn’t able to — nay, didn’t have to — resort to some of the uber-violence, nudity and profanity that many modern shows do in order to be great television.
11. “The Economist”
Season 4, Episode 3
While
the on-island plot of “The Economist” is relatively good, it’s really
the flash-forward storyline of Sayid that earned it a spot in the
top-ten. There’s a lot to love about Sayid Jarrah. He’s badass
interrogator who’s capable of feeling empathy and guilt. He’s a romantic
at heart but can kill people with his feet. All of these traits were
fabulously combined by actor Naveen Andrews. This flash-forward story
featured some of the show’s most badass Sayid scenes, as he worked as an
assassin for a mysterious benefactor — who the final twist of the
episode revealed to be… Benjamin Linus.
7. “I Do”
Season 3, Episode 6
An episode in which Nathon Fillion guest-starred as an adorable police officer was bound to be a favorite, even though everyone knew his sham marriage to Kate was bound to fail. But the real goods of this episode took place on Hydra Island, where, thanks to some trusty surveillance monitors, Jack caught Kate and Sawyer (Josh Holloway)) getting snuggly in a cage, right after she begged Jack to operate on Ben’s tumor, lest The Others kill Sawyer. Jack agreed, but then sliced Ben’s kidney open in order to blackmail them into setting Kate and Sawyer free. The first six episodes of Season 3 were rather slow, but “Kate, Dammit Run!” brought the suspense back right before a grueling 13-week hiatus.
For many fans, one’s favorite episode simply comes down to their favorite character, and John Locke was always mine. After the nail-biting two hours that encompassed the pilot, followed by a semi-bland Kate flashback episode, “Walkabout” is what got fans hooked on “Lost” for good. It was the episode that showed what kind of drama the series was capable of, and there was no going back.
It was also profoundly emotional. Having Locke’s desperate argument with
the Australian walkabout tour guide juxtaposed against some of the pilot’s opening scenes — especially Locke wiggling his toes in disbelief — put the
viewer in his shoes… or socks, rather. What would we do if we had a
second chance? While the horror and chaos of the plane crash occurred
around him, screams heard in the distance, Locke experienced one of the
most miraculous moments of his life.
The whole scenario was brilliantly
acted by Terry O’Quinn, the only “Lost” cast member who didn’t have to
audition, having previously worked on “Alias” with J.J. Abrams. For
Locke, the island wasn’t a problem, it was his salvation, his second
chance. The man believed in destiny and for the entirety of the series
he searched for that destiny and the meaning of his life, which on the
whole, is what “Lost” was about in the end. How to we define our lives?
By the tragic moments? By the people around us? By our own insane drive?
“Walkabout” introduced the hard questions that “Lost” would pose for six
seasons, making it the best episode of the series.
