‘Luke Cage’ Called ‘Racist’ by Internet Trolls, Fans Immediately Defend It

Cheo Hodari Coker, who created the series, urges people to "relax" after some rogue tweets accused the acclaimed drama of not having enough "white characters."
"Marvel's Luke Cage"
Netflix and Marvel’s newest superhero series “Luke Cage” made its debut on September 30. So far the response from critics has been highly positive, with reviewers such as Indiewire’s Liz Shannon Miller praising it for its bold vision, saying it “hums with confidence from beginning to end, owning everything from its cornier jokes to its biggest action sequences to its boldest racial statements.”

“Luke Cage” is set in Harlem, a historically black community, and centers around a predominately black and Latino cast. It stars Mike Colter as a superhuman, unkillable fugitive who is trying to rebuild his life after a sabotaged experiment left him with super strength and unbreakable skin. The storyline is based on the Marvel comics created in 1972, but even with a cast praised for its diversity, internet trolls are complaining about the lack of white people, with some even calling the show “racist.”


https://twitter.com/CommanderLovely/status/782661087233708032
https://twitter.com/villainial/status/783196137272508416
https://twitter.com/brightonus33/status/781876805380734976
https://twitter.com/Hectroid/status/783099491251425280

One user posted a comment he saw online.

READ MORE: ‘Luke Cage’ Review: Season 1 Reminds Us What It Means to Be a Hero In the Real World

While a comparatively small amount of people shared these views, many more considered the idea that “Luke Cage” lacks white people or is “racist” ludicrous.

The creator of the series, Cheo Hodari Coker, even joined in on the conversation and tweeted that people needed to “relax.”

READ MORE: ‘Luke Cage’ Showrunner Reimagines Harlem as a Hip-Hop Westeros

Fans quickly defended the show, either mocking the haters’ statements or saying that they shouldn’t complain since the majority of other shows have a predominately white cast. Below are some of their tweets:


https://twitter.com/mikehoughmusic/status/783971008634118144

The first season of “Luke Cage” is now streaming on Netflix.

