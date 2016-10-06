‘Luke Cage’ Called ‘Racist’ by Internet Trolls, Fans Immediately Defend It

Netflix and Marvel’s newest superhero series “Luke Cage” made its debut on September 30. So far the response from critics has been highly positive, with reviewers such as Indiewire’s Liz Shannon Miller praising it for its bold vision, saying it “hums with confidence from beginning to end, owning everything from its cornier jokes to its biggest action sequences to its boldest racial statements.”

“Luke Cage” is set in Harlem, a historically black community, and centers around a predominately black and Latino cast. It stars Mike Colter as a superhuman, unkillable fugitive who is trying to rebuild his life after a sabotaged experiment left him with super strength and unbreakable skin. The storyline is based on the Marvel comics created in 1972, but even with a cast praised for its diversity, internet trolls are complaining about the lack of white people, with some even calling the show “racist.”

im not racist but :/ why is luke cage so political :/ why do they talk about being black all the time :/ where are the white characters :/ — #nopoliceatpride (@apronikas) October 3, 2016

Is it me or the new Netflix. Luke Cage a little racist. Notice it's mostly black where is the diversity. @LIVE_COVERAGE — LiberalsUnited (@RockerThompson) September 28, 2016



https://twitter.com/CommanderLovely/status/782661087233708032

https://twitter.com/villainial/status/783196137272508416

https://twitter.com/brightonus33/status/781876805380734976

https://twitter.com/Hectroid/status/783099491251425280

my review of Marvels Luke Cage…. mehhh its okay… not enough white people — Wes!!!!!!!! (@Wes_Rulz) September 30, 2016

One user posted a comment he saw online.

Congratulations, now you know how we feel as black. Latino, and mixed minorities lacking representation in film. #LukeCage pic.twitter.com/2ZvHP187b9 — Ameen (@Ameen_HGA) October 3, 2016

While a comparatively small amount of people shared these views, many more considered the idea that “Luke Cage” lacks white people or is “racist” ludicrous.

The creator of the series, Cheo Hodari Coker, even joined in on the conversation and tweeted that people needed to “relax.”

We throw viewers into the deep end of the pool of black culture, but don't thrash. Relax. You'll float if you allow it. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 4, 2016

Fans quickly defended the show, either mocking the haters’ statements or saying that they shouldn’t complain since the majority of other shows have a predominately white cast. Below are some of their tweets:

I will say that watching #LukeCage I understand why some white people can't relate. The idea that they aren't central is hard to accept — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 1, 2016

If Luke Cage is a 'racist' show because most of the cast is black, what does that make 90% of all the mostly white shows on TV?

>headdesk< — ULTRAGOTHA (@ULTRAGOTHA) October 3, 2016

For those of you saying #LukeCage "doesn't have enough diversity"… pic.twitter.com/lUqv9HNmT5 — it’s frickin bats 🦇 (@TypicalTahdig) October 4, 2016

100s of all-white shows: normal

1 mostly-black show: racist The world according to fragile white people. #LukeCage — Brian Engard (@Zelgadas) October 4, 2016

Anyone complaining that #LukeCage is racist must have never seen an episode of Friends. — Stephen (@DrTeethPhD) October 4, 2016



https://twitter.com/mikehoughmusic/status/783971008634118144

#whiteprivelege is assuming a TV show based in Harlem about a black superhero should have more white people #LukeCage — Tarah Demant (@tarahdemant) October 4, 2016

I haven't seen #LukeCage because it's not my vibe but the idea that white people are mad about a show being too Black is peak whiteness. — Shay Stewart Bouley (@blackgirlinmain) October 4, 2016

white people who are like "i don't see race" are the same people who are like "why are there no white ppl in luke cage this is racist" — avery 🏳️‍🌈 🏴‍☠️ (@rhodeytony) October 1, 2016

Apparently some white viewers feel #LukeCage is "racist" because it doesn't represent them pic.twitter.com/KeOxd6x4a1 — Pearl (@pearlrhein) October 4, 2016

#LukeCage will not feature White Tears as a villain next season so all u racist white people sit down. — Mr. Continental (@M_Fletch) October 3, 2016

Folks calling #LukeCage show racist to whites 'cause it has a "disturbing lack of diversity". Ya'll are hilarious. It takes place in HARLEM! — Nomis (@NomisHipHop) October 4, 2016

The first season of “Luke Cage” is now streaming on Netflix.

