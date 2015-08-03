Marielle Heller on the Road to ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read: 6 Things to Know About ‘The Diary of a Teenage Girl,’ Part of Sundance’s Women’s New Wave
When you found the graphic novel, you were a working actress?
Minnie is having fun.
She was a fun character, inspiring in how honest she was, how curious she was, how full steam ahead she explores what she’s curious about even if there are crazy consequences. I’d never seen female characters as brazen about exploring their sexuality as their male counterparts who were exploring up the wazoo. It felt like she was just an empowering exciting character to get to know, so honest, so smart, so interested in the world, so vulnerable and willing to be flawed. I found her to be one of the best characters I’d ever come across.
How did you come to write the play?
How did you come to go to the Sundance workshops?
How much did the labs help you?
How did you proceed to get the movie made?
That’s the film that made me realize he could do this part. It was important to me to find somebody who could toe the line with the character and find the humanity and humor and haplessness of this man, so that we could enter into this relationship without judgement. I don’t think a black and white relationship is interesting on-screen. I was exploring a grey zone where he’s not a predator and she’s not a victim, but something in between. I liked watching them oscillate between the extremes of their personalities.
I’m raising my baby and also reading a lot of material and will write my next project. And I’m going to be directing “Transparent,” thrilled for that. I adore it. I am super-excited to flex my directing muscles. I have a lot of irons in the fire.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.