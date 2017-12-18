Read Next: Kelsey Grammer Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is a Form of ‘Ministry’: ‘He’s Trying to Spread the Good Word’
Mark Hamill Destroys Ted Cruz on Twitter: ‘Maybe You’re Distracted From Watching Porn At the Office Again’

Ted Cruz will definitely think twice next time he tries to mess with a Jedi master.
Mark Hamill poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London, Tuesday, Dec. 12th, 2017Britain Star Wars The Last Jedi Photo Call, London, United Kingdom - 13 Dec 2017
Mark Hamill
Rya/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” isn’t the only reason Mark Hamill is making headlines right now. The actor behind Luke Skywalker got into a brief and heated argument with Ted Cruz on Twitter over the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality, and it ended with Hamill making the ultimate diss.

The actor originally tweeted in favor of net neutrality, to which Cruz responded, “Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported [government] power over everything said & done on the Internet. That’s why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net!”

“Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me, Ted Cruz. I know politics can be confusing, but you’d have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly,” Hamill replied. “I mean IT’S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you’re just distracted from watching porn at the office again.”

Hamill signed his porn comment with a heart emoji, a final kicker that guarantees Cruz will think twice the next time he decides to go up against a Jedi master. Hamill’s porn comment is a reference to news from September that Cruz’s Twitter account had liked a hardcore porn video tweet.

Check out Hamill and Cruz’ Twitter beef below. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

