Martin Scorsese Analyzes Marlon Brando in 15-Minute ‘One-Eyed Jacks’ Discussion — Watch

In his latest effort to protect and preserve motion picture history, Martin Scorsese proudly presented the latest restoration of “One-Eyed Jacks” at the 54th New York Film Festival, the only film directed by Marlon Brando. The restoration was helmed by The Film Foundation, the nonprofit organization dedicated to film restoration founded by Scorsese himself, and played at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival before making its way to New York.

“This is visually stunning, what he did,” said Scorsese in his introduction. He later comments on how the film world was abuzz when Brando stepped into the director’s chair, which he did only after the initial director, Stanley Kubrick, left the production before filming began. Rumors began to spread about lengthy, obsessive shooting process, and even the existence of a five-hour cut of film.

“It was kind of a cross between the old style of production and the new styles that were going to come in in the sixties,” he noted. “The essence of it is of the old Hollywood in a way.”

Scorsese goes on to describe how the blend of the classic romance of the western and the brooding energy of the sixties makes “One-Eyed Jacks” a truly unique visual experience. The 4K restoration is getting its own release via The Criterion Collection next year.

