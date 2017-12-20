Meryl Streep Accused of Knowing About Harvey Weinstein’s Abuse in ‘She Knew’ Posters

Meryl Streep is being targeted by street artists in Los Angeles for allegedly knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s history of harassment and abuse. A series of posters have begun appearing in the Los Angeles area depicting the actress standing next to Weinstein with a red bar over her eyes that reads, “She knew.” The artist or artists behind the posters are remaining anonymous.

The “She Knew” posters started appearing December 19, just a day after Streep issued a statement denying ever being aware of Weinstein’s behavior. The Oscar winner was responding to a tweet from Rose McGowan which criticized her and other actresses for planning to wear black at the Golden Globes in protest of Hollywood sexual harassment and abuse. McGowan said the women should wear Marchesa instead, referencing Weinstein’s wife and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman.

Streep said it hurt to be publicly attacked by McGowan and stressed that she did not know about Weinstein’s abuse.

“I want to let [McGowan] know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” Streep wrote. “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

“I don’t know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home,” she continued. “I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room…He needed me much more than I needed him and he made sure I didn’t know.”

McGowan has since apologized for criticizing Streep and the other actresses set to protest harassment at the Globes. “There is no map for this road I’m on, I will fuck up,” McGowan tweeted. “The Marchesa line was beneath me and I’m sorry for that.”

The posters have appeared in multiple locations in Los Angeles, including across the street from the SAG-AFTRA building in the Mid-Wilshire area. Other posters have been seen near Streep’s Pasadena home, across from the 20th Century Fox studio lot in Century City (the company is releasing Streep’s “The Post”), and at the Hollywood and Highland complex.

Street artists reacted similarly to the Nate Parker/”The Birth of a Nation” scandal last year, editing the movie’s poster so that the title instead read, “Rapist?”