‘Mindhunter’ Trailer: New David Fincher Netflix Series Offers a First Look at ‘The Co-Ed Killer’

We’re just days away from the release of “Mindhunter,” and while our multiple previous glimpses at the new Netflix series have been downright Fincherian, they’ve been more atmospheric than plot-driven. With the premiere on the horizon, the latest official trailer is finally ready to introduce audiences to a new character.

“Mindhunter” follows the based-on-true tales of 1970s FBI agents who enlisted help from serial killers to catch similar criminals on the loose. In the series, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) make their way to federal institutions for some eerie, special assistance.

Enter “The Co-Ed Killer,” a real-life figure in true crime and California history who’s still in state prison at the California Medical Facility. (As someone who spent his entire childhood in Northern California, it’s also fascinating to hear this particular pronunciation of “Vacaville.”) It’s one of the show’s first early indications — along with the scrawled “Born to Raise Hell” forearm tattoo — that these agents are in for more danger than just a few unpleasant psych evals.

The series (which made our fall preview list of our most anticipated shows of the season), also stars Anna Torv and is written by Joe Penhall and Jennifer Haley. Fincher is an executive producer on the series, along with Charlize Theron, Joshua Donen, and Cean Chaffin.

And of course, after nearly a year of advertising this series, they finally included the obligatory “Psycho Killer” needle drop. (Kudos, at least, for including what sounds like the “Stop Making Sense” version.) Time will tell if any other Talking Heads tunes pop up when the series finally makes its way to people’s TVs at the end of the week.

“Mindhunter” premieres this Friday, October 13 on Netflix.