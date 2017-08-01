Read Next: Jane Fonda and Cast Dish on ‘Book Club 2’: ‘I Have This Problem, Maybe It’s Narcissism’
‘Mindhunter’ Trailer: David Fincher’s Latest Netflix Show Goes Deeper Into the Brain of 1970s Killers

The director's latest detective story will hit Netflix in October.
Mindhunter Netflix David Fincher
"Mindhunter"
The last time David Fincher told a story about a ’70s detective investigation, it was one of the best films of the 21st century. Now we have another fresh reminder of what he’s got planned for a follow-up.

Netflix released the first full trailer for “Mindhunter,” the director’s latest project and another installment in the filmmaker’s ongoing relationship with the streaming giant.

In “Mindhunter,” Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany star as FBI agents charged with diving into the psyches of serial killers to help crack outstanding investigations. Our first Rorshach-heavy look at the series signaled all the filmmaker’s auteur hallmarks. This latest trailer keeps the blunted period lighting, clinical police offices and meticulously detailed ’70s setpieces front and center.

Anna Torv (“Fringe”) also features prominently in the show’s ensemble. In addition to Fincher directing the pilot, the series’ episode directors also include Oscar-winner Asif Kapadia (“Senna,” “Amy”) and Tobias Lindholm (“A Hijacking”).

Part “Zodiac,” part “Hannibal,” part whatever else this creative team has in store? We can’t wait.

Watch the first full trailer for “Mindhunter” below:

“Mindhunter” premieres on Netflix on October 13.

Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau Is Afraid"
A24
