Morrissey Defends Kevin Spacey, Says Sexual Harassment is Often ‘A Pathetic Attempt at Courtship’

Morrissey is making headlines for defending Kevin Spacey against allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. The former frontman of The Smiths told Spiegel last week that Spacey was being “attacked unnecessarily” following multiple allegations of harassment, which first started with “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp telling Buzzfeed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when Rapp was just 14 years old. Since then, Spacey has been accused of rape.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14,” Morrissey said. “One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen. I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me.”

Morrissey was asked to follow-up on his comments by The Sunday Times in a new interview, but the singer isn’t taking back his words.

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship,” he said. “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

In the wake of the allegations, Spacey has been fired from his Netflix series “House of Cards.” Production on the show’s sixth and final season is on hiatus as the writers figure out a way to end the serious without Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood.