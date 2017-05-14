Read Next: Emmy Season One Week Into WGA Strike: Business As Unusual
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘mother!’ Poster: Darren Aronofsky Reveals a Heart-Rending Look at Jennifer Lawrence

Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer co-star in the upcoming thriller.
mother! poster Jennifer Lawrence
"Mother!"
Share

Eat your heart out, Darren Aronofsky fans. Not one to let a holiday go by unremarked, the writer/director just released the poster for his upcoming “mother!,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Avail yourself of the first-look image below.

READ MORE: ‘mother!’: Darren Aronofsky Drama Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Awards-Friendly Release Date

The film is described as concerning “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Through the powers of deductive reasoning, one might reasonably conclude that Lawrence and Bardem play said couple, while the rest of the cast — Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Domhnall Gleeson — as the interlopers.

READ MORE: Darren Aronofsky on His Private Writing Process, Fighting Financiers and His Mysterious New Film

James Jean designed the poster, and a look at his website reveals plenty of other striking work. Best known for “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Wrestler” and “Black Swan,” Aronofsky most recently directed the biblical epic “Noah.” “mother!” is set to be released on October 13.

 

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau Is Afraid"
A24
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox
‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Fox
4 hours ago
Mexican Star Ana Bárbara Celebrates 30-Year Career With ‘Bandidos’ Arena Tour
rollingstone
Mexican Star Ana Bárbara Celebrates 30-Year Career With ‘Bandidos’ Arena Tour
3 hours ago
WGA Strike: Chanel Event At Paramount Has Big Names Confused About Picket-Line Protocol
WGA Strike: Chanel Event At Paramount Has Big Names Confused About Picket-Line Protocol
4 hours ago
Fantasy Island Cancelled at Fox
Fantasy Island Cancelled at Fox
4 hours ago
Endeavor Plans Stock Buybacks, Dividend Pay Ahead of Merger
Endeavor Plans Stock Buybacks, Dividend Pay Ahead of Merger
22 mins ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad