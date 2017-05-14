‘mother!’ Poster: Darren Aronofsky Reveals a Heart-Rending Look at Jennifer Lawrence

Eat your heart out, Darren Aronofsky fans. Not one to let a holiday go by unremarked, the writer/director just released the poster for his upcoming “mother!,” which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. Avail yourself of the first-look image below.

The film is described as concerning “a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.” Through the powers of deductive reasoning, one might reasonably conclude that Lawrence and Bardem play said couple, while the rest of the cast — Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris and Domhnall Gleeson — as the interlopers.

James Jean designed the poster, and a look at his website reveals plenty of other striking work. Best known for “Requiem for a Dream,” “The Wrestler” and “Black Swan,” Aronofsky most recently directed the biblical epic “Noah.” “mother!” is set to be released on October 13.

