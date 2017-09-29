‘Big Mouth’: Netflix Made a Two-Acre Vagina-Shaped Crop Circle, and Nick Kroll Gives You the Tour — Watch

“Big Mouth” stars Nick Kroll and Jessi Klein realize that the United States has a sex-ed problem. As most states fail when teaching students all 16 benchmarks of sexual education, like pregnancy prevention and information on sexuality, Nick and Jessi are taking it upon themselves to educate us on something that’s too often overlooked: the female reproductive system.

In this larger-than-life — but very real — promotion for the recently released Netflix comedy, the show commissioned a two-acre crop circle featuring the female productive system that’s only viewable from outer space or via drone. The “space puss,” as Kroll puts it, can be found in Ventura, California.

“Big Mouth” features a gaggle of preteens at the height of puberty, including fictional versions of Nick and Jessi as they explore sex and pimples and the horrors of growing up. “My hope is that it makes all of it a little less scary and crazy and makes you feel less alone,” Kroll says.

There’s no doubt that 13-year-olds feel like they’re completely unique in their universal experiences, but it also feels like no one is telling them that. “Big Mouth” strives to do just that, with a clear message that’ it’s okay to be 13-years-old.

It’s also known that girls have a certifiably different experience during early sexual education. In Season 1, Episode 1, Jessi’s character has that realization. “How come in all of these videos puberty for boys is like the miracle of ejaculation and for girls we’re just a yarn ball of aching tubes?”

As Kroll and Klein show us around the giant vagina, they’re hoping to shed light on this type of inequality.

And, of course, promote the show. You can watch the promotional video below and stream all 10 episodes of “Big Mouth” now on Netflix.