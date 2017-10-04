‘The Meyerowitz Stories’: Netflix Comedy to Hit Top Ten Markets Following NYFF Showing

Netflix is finally revealing a ten-city theater day-and date run for writer-director Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” on October 13. The film debuted in Cannes Competition and just played well at the New York Film festival with stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman on hand.

The movie stirred some controversy at Cannes for not being booked in French cinemas. And Baumbach made it clear he would have preferred that the movie be shown in theaters.

But Netflix is taking “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” to the following cinemas for mostly one-week runs at the same time it will be available in 190 countries around the world:

Los Angeles – The Landmark, Laemmle Noho

New York City – Lincoln Plaza Cinemas, IFC Center

Atlanta – Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

Boston – Landmark’s Kendall Square Cinemas

Chicago – Landmark’s Century Centre

Dallas – Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre

Miami – Landmark at Merrick Park

Philadelphia – Landmark’s Ritz Bourse

San Francisco – Landmark’s Embarcadero Center Cinema

Washington D.C.- Landmark’s Bethesda

“The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” tells the funny and emotional intergenerational tale of adult siblings (Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Elizabeth Marvel) who have to deal with a loving but narcissistic artist father (Dustin Hoffman). The film also stars Emma Thompson, Grace Van Patten, Adam Driver, Candice Bergen, Judd Hirsch, and Rebecca Miller. The film was produced by Scott Rudin, Baumbach, Lila Yacoub, and Eli Bush.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.