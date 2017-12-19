Nick Cannon Wants to ‘Empower Women’ as Writer, Director, and Star of a Women’s Basketball Drama Co-Starring Chris Brown

Nick Cannon will direct and star opposite Chris Brown in “She Ball,” the story of how a women’s streetball league saves a community center.

As reported by Variety, Cannon said “the film’s main objective is to empower women!” However, in addition to casting Brown, whose much-publicized history of physical abuse towards women includes a 2009 felony after assaulting Rihanna, the film’s creative team appears to be comprised of men.

In addition to Cannon as writer, director, producer, and star, the film is produced by Demetrius Spencer of One Media Worldwide and Ball Up, the entertainment studio behind the women’s streetball league. Also cast are Evan Ross, Rebecca De Mornay, and Cedric the Entertainer.

“She Ball” stars Cannon as the father to a seven-year-old daughter and the manager of an embattled community center. He enlists a women’s streetball league to help him save the center. Athletes from the WNBA, Ball Up, and the Basketball Beauties League are set to make appearances.

“I’m very excited for this film. It’s something powerful for the culture, uplifting for the community, and the film’s main objective is to empower women! It’s going to be Ncredible!” said Cannon in a statement, referring to his own production company, Ncredible Entertainment.

“She Ball” is now in production. IndieWire has reached out to Cannon’s representatives for comment regarding Brown’s casting.