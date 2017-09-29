‘The Orville’ vs. ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Ratings: The Battle of TV’s New Space Dramas Hits Warp Speed

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
In TV’s own star wars, both Fox’s “The Orville” and CBS’ “Star Trek: Discovery” launched into similar orbits.
The two shows opened solid, a few weeks apart, on their respective live, linear broadcast networks. But in live+3 ratings (which includes three days of DVR and video on-demand usage), both premieres scored an identical total viewer average: 10.6 million each.
Fox’s “The Orville” was at least a light year ahead in the adults 18-49 demo, however, opening to a strong 3.5 rating — compared to the decent, but less stellar, 2.1 rating for “Star Trek: Discovery.”
Both shows premiered on a Sunday, but it’s not quite an apples-to-apples comparison: “Orville” benefited from a direct NFL lead-in (on Sept. 10), while “Discovery” premiered behind “60 Minutes” (on Sept. 24). Also, “Discovery” has been promoted as a CBS All Access property, and the Eye’s digital platform generated record sign-ups in time for the launch of the latest “Star Trek” chapter — which means many fans probably watched it on that outlet.
From this point on, ratings don’t really matter for “Discovery” any more — subscription levels and retention will be what CBS All Access is looking at. (They’ll be dissecting viewership internally, but much like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, those ratings won’t be shared with the media or the general public.)
It’s a much different story for “The Orville,” which must now battle it out on Thursday nights. In its first regular time slot outing, on Sept. 21, the results were promising: The show averaged 6.3 million viewers in live+3, and a 1.8 rating with adults 18-49, making it Fox’s highest-rated Thursday 9 p.m. telecast in more than two years.
After two weeks behind football, “The Orville” will now settle in on Thursdays with a smaller lead-in and lower ratings expectations. But Fox execs are pleased with the sampling the show got at launch: According to the network, which recently saw the live+7 day (which includes a week’s worth of DVR and VOD usage) numbers, “The Orville” was Fox’s most-viewed drama debut since “Empire” in 2015, and the highest-rated drama launch among any broadcast network in adults 18-49 since ABC’s “Designated Survivor” last September.
Meanwhile, despite naysayers claiming NFL ratings have been damaged by #TakeAKnee, the top programs on TV for the week ending Sept. 24 were Sunday Night Football in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. FX’s “American Horror Story: Cult” continues to see massive time-shifted gains, jumping 102% between its live broadcast and three days later. And NBC’s “The Good Place” returned for Season 2 in a good place.
As for the latest on-demand viewership chart from Xfinity, it appears viewers were looking to catch up on “Will & Grace” on the eve of its return, and have also rediscovered HBO’s “Big Little Lies” after the limited-run series’ big Emmy win. Other new shows making waves: PBS’ “The Vietnam War” documentary series, Fox’s “The Orville,” and HBO’s “The Deuce.
Here are this week’s rankers:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
2
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|
4.3
|
4.3
|
3
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC
|3.6
|
3.0
|
4
|
America’s Got Talent (Wednesday) NBC
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
5
|
60 Minutes CBS
NFL Thursday Night Football NFL Network
|
2.8
2.8
|
2.7
2.8
|
7
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
8
|
American Horror Story: Cult FX
|
2.4
|
1.1
|
9
|
Star Trek: Discovery CBS
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
10
|
Dancing With The Stars ABC
The Good Place NBC
|
2.0
2.0
|
1.6
1.3
|
12
|
The Orville (Thursday) Fox
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
13
|
American Ninja Warrior NBC
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
14
|
Masterchef (Wed 9pm) Fox
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
15
|
Gotham Fox
The Sinner USA
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 4 VH1
|
1.5
1.5
1.5
|
1.0
0.8
1.0
|
18
|
Masterchef (Wed 8 pm) Fox
Saturday Night Football ABC
Teen Mom 2 Season 8 MTV
|
1.4
1.4
1.4
|
1.1
1.4
0.7
|
21
|
Who Shot Biggie & Tupac Fox
The Big Bang Theory (Thu 8 pm) CBS
South Park Comedy Central
|
1.3
1.3
1.3
|
1.1
1.2
0.7
|
24
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
Fear the Walking Dead AMC
Real Housewives of OC Bravo
The Big Bang Theory (Thu 9pm) CBS
The Big Bang Theory (Mon 8 pm) Bravo
The Paley Center Salutes Will & Grace NBC
Midnight, Texas NBC
|
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
|
1.1
0.7
0.6
1.2
1.1
1.1
0.8
|Adults 18-49; ratings points
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|
17.56
|
17.48
|
2
|
America’s Got Talent (Wednesday) NBC
|
17.30
|
15.64
|
3
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC
|16.82
|
14.70
|
4
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
15.24
|
14.83
|
5
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|12.36
|
12.29
|
6
|
Dancing With The Stars ABC
|
12.25
|
10.72
|
7
|
Star Trek: Discovery CBS
|
10.63
|
9.49
|
8
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
7.79
|
6.72
|
9
|
NFL Thursday Night Football NFL Network
|
7.52
|
7.46
|
10
|
The Big Bang Theory (Thu 8pm) CBS
|
7.49
|
7.16
|
11
|
The Good Place NBC
|
6.95
|
5.28
|
12
|
NCIS CBS
|
6.94
|
6.60
|
13
|
American Ninja Warrior NBC
|
6.70
|
5.96
|14
|
The Big Bang Theory (Thu 9pm) CBS
|
6.41
|
6.10
|
15
|
The Orville (Thursday) Fox
|
6.26
|
4.05
|
16
|
The Big Bang Theory (Mon 8pm) CBS
|
6.24
|
5.97
|
17
|
Mom (Thu 8:30pm) CBS
|
6.09
|
5.96
|
18
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
5.97
|
5.65
|
19
|
Bull CBS
|
5.84
|
5.55
|
20
|
Celebrity Family Feud ABC
|
5.65
|
5.23
|
21
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
5.59
|
5.26
|
22
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
5.56
|
5.30
|
23
|
Masterchef (Wed 9pm) Fox
|
5.32
|
4.15
|
24
|
Dateline Friday NBC
Saturday Night Football ABC
|
5.28
5.28
|
4.04
5.26
|Total viewers; in millions
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
2
|
The Sinner
|
USA
|
3
|
Outlander
|Starz
|
4
|
The Vietnam War
|
PBS
|
5
|
The Orville
|Fox
|
6
|
Rick and Morty
|
Adult Swim
|
7
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|FX
|
8
|
America’s Got Talent
|
NBC
|
9
|
Ballers
|
HBO
|
10
|
Ray Donovan
|
Showtime
|
11
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
12
|
Teen Mom 2
|
MTV
|
13
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
14
|
The Deuce
|
HBO
|
15
|
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood
|
VH1
|
16
|
Big Little Lies
|
HBO
|
17
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
18
|
South Park
|
Comedy Central
|
19
|
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
|
A&E
|
20
|
Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
