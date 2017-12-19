Pedro Almodóvar Names ‘Call Me by Your Name’ the Best Film of 2017: ‘Timothée Chalamet is the Revelation of the Year’

Pedro Almodóvar has revealed his favorite movie of 2017, and it’s unsurprisingly “Call Me By Your Name.” Naturally one of the great masters of cinematic emotion was going to choose the year’s most sensual cinematic romance as 2017’s best. It’s a match made in movie heaven.

Almodóvar participated in this year’s end-of-the-year poll by Spanish film website Otros Cines Europa. The website asked 65 Spanish filmmakers to name their favorite films of 2017, and responses came in from “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Boyena (“The Lost City of Z”), Xacio Baño (“BPM Beats Per Minute”), and Adrián Orr (“Sieranevada”), among many others.

The “Julieta” filmmaker says he picked Luca Guadagnino’s romance as the year’s best film because of how viscerally it makes beauty out of everything on camera. The director also calls Timothée Chalamet the “revelation of the year.” Chalament is currently nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Critics Choice Award.

“Everything is beautiful, charming, and desirable in this movie: The boys, the girls, the breakfasts, the fruit, the cigarettes, the reservoirs, the bicycles, the open-air dancing, the 80s, the doubts and the devotion of the protagonists, the sincerity of all the characters, the relationship with their parents,” Almodóvar said. “Behold the commitment of the authors André Aciman, James Ivory, and Luca Guadagino with the passion of the senses, the light of Northern Italy, and especially Timothée Chalament, the great revelation of the year.”

Almodóvar was last in theaters in 2016 with the mother-daughter melodrama “Julieta.” “Call Me By Your Name” is now playing in select theaters. Visit the Otros Cines Europa poll for the entire Spanish filmmakers survey.