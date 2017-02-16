Attention, Screenwriters: Oscar-Winning Pixar Team is Offering Free Online Storytelling Courses

Ever want to learn a few storytelling tricks from some Oscar-winning filmmakers? Well, today’s your lucky day. Pixar Animation Studios has announced the start of a new six-course program online that will see some of the company’s biggest voices teaching aspiring screenwriters the art of telling a story. Teachers include award-winning directors like Pete Doctor (“Up,” “Inside Out”) and Mark Andrews (“Brave”).

The first course, entitled “The Art of Storytelling,” is now available for free. The series aims to provide tips on world building, character creation, and finding the emotional undertone of any given story. Every episode will be free and released through the Kahn Academy’s “Pixar in a Box” digital franchise. The courses will include videos, exercises and hands-on activities to help storytellers develop an initial idea into a final storyboard.

“We hope that by sharing how we tell stories, we’ll inspire students all over the world to tell their own stories,” Docter said in an official statement.

Watch a teaser for the first of the six lessons below, and head over to the Kahn Academy website to get your free storytelling course going.

