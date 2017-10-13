Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein: ‘I’ve Been Stunned and Heartbroken’

Quentin Tarantino has finally made an official statement reacting to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. Weinstein has been accused of harassment and abuse by dozens of women over the last week, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Léa Seydoux, Cara Delevingne, and Kate Beckinsale, and his longtime collaborator Tarantino has remained quiet on the allegations until now.

Amber Tamblyn released Tarantino’s statement on her Twitter page at the director’s request. “For the last week, I’ve been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein,” Tarantino said. “I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger and memory and then I will speak publicly about it.”

Few producer-director relationships have been as powerful in the industry as Weinstein and Tarantino. The former studio head launched the director’s career after acquiring “Reservoir Dogs” out of the Sundance Film Festival in 1992, and Weinstein went on to produce every Tarantino film since, most recently “The Hateful Eight.” Tarantino has won two Oscars under Weinstein and his movie “Django Unchained” remains the highest grossing film ever released by The Weinstein Company. The two have been close friends off film sets as well, with Weinstein even throwing Tarantino’s engagement party last month.

Tarantino’s statement is one of many from members of the film and television community. George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, and more have all expressed their shock over the scandal in the past couple days. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company by its board of directors over the many harassment allegations against him.

Tarantino currently has no film officially in development at this time, though rumors have suggested he is at work on a screenplay involving the Manson Family murders. Read his official statement on Weinstein below.