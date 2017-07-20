‘Rebel in the Rye’ Trailer: J.D. Salinger Biopic Is a Portrait of the Recluse as a Young Man — Watch

Presumably hoping for better results than the documentary “Salinger,” Danny Strong’s upcoming biopic “Rebel in the Rye” will examine the early years of everyone’s favorite recluse. Nicholas Hoult stars as “The Catcher in the Rye” author J.D. Salinger, who died at age 91 in 2010 — 30 years after his final interview and 45 years after last publishing a new work. Watch the “Rebel” trailer below.

Here’s the brief synopsis from the film’s Sundance premiere: “This biopic of legendary author J.D. Salinger (Nicholas Hoult) details his relationship with socialite Oona O’Neill (Zoey Deutch), his experiences fighting in World War II, and his writing process for ‘The Catcher in the Rye.’” The trailer is heavy on Salinger’s inner turmoil, which gives life to his most famous creation: Holden Caulfield.

Kevin Spacey, Sarah Paulson, Lucy Boynton, Hope Davis, and Victor Garber co-star. IFC Films will release “Rebel in the Rye” on September 15.

