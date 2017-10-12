Read Next: ‘Minx’ Season 2 Loses a Bit of Its Mojo
‘Rick and Morty’ Porn Parody ‘Dick and Morty’ Is Rick’s Weirdest Alternate Dimension — Watch

You won't be able to look at "Pickle Rick" the same way again.
Rick and Morty porn dick and morty pornhub
Pornhub/Screenshot
Rule 34 of the internet states that if you can think of it, there’s porn of it. With all the fervid fandom surrounding “Rick and Morty,” it was only a matter of time before some zany pervert concocted a porn parody of Adult Swim’s popular sci-fi comedy. “Dick and Morty” is produced by Wood Rocket, a production company that specializes in media savvy parodies. Other Wood Rocket titles include “Doctor Whore,” “Ten Inch Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “Fap to the Future.”

In the trailer (if we can call it that), Rick’s blue/grey hair has been replaced with a ratty turquoise mop, and Morty is played by an adult woman in a shiny wig. With its jokes about meth rocks and a vibrator meant to resemble “Pickle Dick,” the parody clearly lacks the razor sharp humor of “Rick and Morty.” Still, no one can say “Dick and Morty” is not short on the show’s particular brand of bizzare and shocking moments. Creators April O’Neil, Ryan McLane, Vuko, and Leya Falcon also star.

Check out the ridiculous trailer below, and prepare to never view “Rick and Morty” the same way again:

