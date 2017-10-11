Read Next: 2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Robert Rodriguez Calls Harvey Weinstein ‘Truly Disgusting’ and Rose McGowan Has Something to Say About That – Updated

The filmmaker says the disgraced mogul is "now discovering what true power is," but their history is more complicated.
By Michael Schneider, Dana Harris-Bridson
HARVEY WEINSTEIN AND ROBERT RODRIGUEZTHE 58TH CANNES FILM FESTIVAL, 'SIN CITY' FILM PARTY AT THE MAJESTIC HOTEL, CANNES, FRANCE - 18 MAY 2005
Harvey Weinstein and Robert Rodriguez in 2005
Scott Myers/REX/Shutterstock
Share

Updated: After the article’s publication, Rose McGowan said: “A correction to your piece: I didn’t dryly tweet ‘now can I say rapist?’ I tweeted that with justifiable rage.”

Add filmmaker Robert Rodriguez to the list of former Harvey Weinstein associates now condemning the fallen media mogul. Rodriguez released a statement to Deadline:

“I find the behavior of Harvey Weinstein truly disgusting, both what he did and how he covered his tracks, and it makes me wonder how many others can’t come forward and tell their full story because of legal and personal intimidation. His repulsive behavior was an abuse of power. Thankfully, he’s now discovering what true power is.”

Rodriguez has a long history with Weinstein, starting with 1995’s “Four Rooms,” which was distributed by Miramax, and then franchises such as “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “The Faculty,” “Spy Kids,” and “Sin City,” which came out through the Weinsteins’ Dimension Films label.

However, TWC also released Rodriguez’s “Grindhouse” in 2007. That film starred his then-girlfriend, Rose McGowan, who is among the scores of women who have allegedly been assaulted by Weinstein — or, as she dryly tweeted Oct. 10, “Now am I allowed to say rapist.”

In an October 2016 Twitter thread following the Donald Trump “Access Hollywood” tape, McGowan discussed the 1997 attack — including the humiliation of learning that her ex sold a film they made to the perpetrator. McGowan has not named Weinstein, but she is believed to be under an NDA after striking a settlement.

McGowan also has no love lost for making Grindhouse with Rodriguez. “I just don’t like being treated as less-than,” she told Buzzfeed in 2015. “I don’t like being treated as basically a couch that talks — and as important. I don’t like being humiliated, or somebody trying to make you humiliated.”

