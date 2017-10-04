Roger Deakins is Filming ‘The Goldfinch’ Next, But Might Not Reunite With Denis Villeneuve For ‘Dune’

The world will finally get to see Roger Deakins’ latest visual masterpiece when “Blade Runner 2049” opens in theaters this Friday, but the legendary cinematography isn’t taking any moment to rest after working on the Denis Villeneuve sequel for the last year. The 68-year-old DP has confirmed to Variety that he’s gearing up to shoot “The Goldfinch” next, in which principal photography begins in January. Deakins’ prep on the film begins in a couple weeks.

“The Goldfinch” is an adaptation of the 2013 bestseller by Donna Tartt. Warner Brothers and Amazon Studios have teamed up for the film adaptation, which will be directed by “Brooklyn” helmer John Crawley. Ansel Elgort has been offered the lead role, according to multiple reports, but no official casting announcements have been made by the studio. The plot tells the story of Theodore Decker, a young man who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum.

Deakins will be in the thick of the Oscar race for “Blade Runner 2049” by the time “The Goldfinch” begins production. The adaptation is the only current project the cinematographer is attached to following “Blade Runner 2049.” As for whether or not he’ll reunite with Villeneuve for the upcoming “Dune” movie, Deakins remains unsure. “He hasn’t mentioned it. I haven’t mentioned it. I don’t know,” he said.

Villeneuve and Deakins have worked together on three films now: “Prisoners,” “Sicario,” and “Blade Runner 2049.” The first two both earned Deakins an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography, which seems likely for “Blade Runner 2049” as well based on all the praise. Fans are no doubt hoping the cinematographer and the director remain together for “Dune,” though there are no plans to reunite at this current time.

“Blade Runner 2049” opens Friday, October 6 in theaters nationwide.