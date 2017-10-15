Rose McGowan Slams Lisa Bloom: ‘Did You Think of How It Would Affect Victims to See You Champion a Rapist?’

Rose McGowan has written an open letter of sorts to Lisa Bloom, holding nothing back as she addresses the well-known attorney who served as an advisor to Harvey Weinstein before resigning from that position last weekend. Calling Bloom a “cancer” whose “very name makes my stomach clench with a stressed tightness that takes my breath away,” the actress reveals that she was recently saddled with a $24,000 bill from her own lawyer because he had to deal with Bloom and her counsel Charles Harder.

“Did you think of how it would affect victims to see you champion a rapist? How it felt to those you once ‘fought for,’ for them to know that you used them. You remember them right?” writes McGowan. Bloom most often works on the other side of such cases — as does her mother Gloria Allred, who publicly rebuked her daughter for working with Weinstein.

“This is the lie you rode in on, Lisa Bloom,” the actress and activist continues. “You are done. We see you for who and what you are. You are a snake that sold out other women who are purer than you can ever hope to be.”

McGowan also reveals that, the night before the initial New York Times story about Weinstein was published, she was “being pushed hard to settle. I was offered one million dollars. No way. I then drove it to 6 million. I was warring with thoughts about being able to take care of my aunt, Mom and family vs my integrity.” Ultimately she opted not to take the money because she “will not be sold. Never again.” She also says that she never signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

“When I was 23 I was hurt by the Swine,” McGowan says. “I have had a 350 lbs monster stuck to me for twenty years. Guess what, Lisa? Now he’s all yours. It’s your obituary his name will be in, not mine.” Read her full letter here.