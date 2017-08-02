Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Directed This 11-Minute Long Take Short Film — Watch

Long before Swedish film director Ruben Östlund became one of the more exciting international filmmakers working today, he went to the Berlin International Film Festival with an 11-minute single shot film called “Incident By A Bank.”

Based on a real event that occurred on June 26, 2006, the short recreates a failed bank robbery from the outside looking in. Östlund begins with an establishing shot of the location and never cuts for 11 minutes, creating a single shot that slowly moves around the scene and checks in with witnesses. “Incident By a Bank” won the Golden Bear at Berlinale in 2009 for short film.

Östlund had his breakthrough five years later with “Force Majeure,” which received critical acclaim and became Swedish’s official Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film. The director won the Palme d’Or this year for “The Square,” which will factor into the Oscar race this year when Magnolia Pictures releases it in the fall.

“Incident By a Bank” is now officially streaming online around the world thanks to Vimeo. You can watch the short film in its entirety below.

INCIDENT BY A BANK from New Europe Film Sales on Vimeo.