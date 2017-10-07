‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Reveals Jackie Chan — But What Happens Next Depends on Chris Tucker

No problem… just “Rush Hour 4.” Ten years after the buddy-cop franchise directed by Brett Ratner became a trilogy featuring a bizarre Roman Polanski cameo, Jackie Chan says that a fourth installment is indeed in the works — but what happens next depends on Chris Tucker.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” Chan said during an appearance on Los Angeles radio station Power 106’s “The Cruz Show.” “Yesterday, we just agreed.” All doesn’t appear to be finalized, however: “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft, and next year, probably [we will] start. I hope — if Chris Tucker agrees.”

In the 19 years since the original film was released, Tucker has appeared in only two non–”Rush Hour” movies, both of them quite different from his signature franchise: “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Chan has been much more prolific, and his latest update came while promoting his new film “The Foreigner.”