Sam Shepard Dead: Ava DuVernay, Jeff Daniels, Sasha Grey, and More React

Sam Shepard has died, leaving behind a remarkable body of work both on the page and on the screen. An Academy Award–nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, Shepard also leaves behind many friends, peers, and colleagues who now find themselves mourning his loss. Tributes have already come pouring in on social media; apropos of Shepard himself, many are especially eloquent.

Sam Shepard is one of the greats. These eyes saw so much, and he wrote of what he saw with fearless, timeless honesty. RIP maestro. pic.twitter.com/pIY4FWxXtZ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. Ride on, genius. — marc maron (@marcmaron) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepherd. A playwright’s playwright. R.I.P. — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from “Days of Heaven.” May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had “the right stuff.” His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

The world he wrote about, and the people in it, I understood. It was the world I grew up in and Sam’s peculiar view of it echoed my own. — W. Earl Brown (@WEarlBrown) July 31, 2017

RIP Sam Shepard. A true hero is gone. I’ll always be thankful for his reality, his honesty, his art. Condolences to his family. 💜 pic.twitter.com/YUOmewDHvS — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) July 31, 2017

Heartbroken…Sam Shepard has died. 2x @TheTonyAwards-nom’d playwright was an original voice and a theatre legend. https://t.co/D99L7zdXL4 pic.twitter.com/v1ykYi2Mzu — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) July 31, 2017

“When you hit a wall — of your own imagined limitations — just kick it in.” Sam Shepard was a brilliant artist who gave us all so much. #RIP pic.twitter.com/4REeI4pUjw — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard – cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 31, 2017

A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. A legend. Rest in peace. — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) July 31, 2017