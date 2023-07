Major fall season film festivals attract audiences who love movies, and the crowds that fill theaters might suggest a promising future for the medium. Then again, they represent a pretty small sampling of the country, and declining box office figures tell a much darker story about the theatrical market. But is there a way to connect the dots between the communal aspect of the film festival environment and the dire situation facing theaters around the country?

That’s one of the big picture questions tackled by Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson in this episode of Screen Talk, recorded in front of a live audience during the 2017 New York Film Festival. The pair also discussed highlights from the lineup, why “Blade Runner 2049” didn’t make the cut, and took audience questions.

