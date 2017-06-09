Read Next: How Do You Create a Pop Star’s Mansion on a Budget? Use an Actual Pop Star’s Mansion
‘Sense8’ Is Still Not Coming Back, Says Netflix: ‘We Wish We Could’

Netflix issued a heartfelt response to fan petitions pleading for a third season of the Wachowskis' supernatural drama.
Sense8 Jamie Clayton Netflix
Jamie Clayton, Max Riemelt, Tina Desai, Doona Bae, Toby Onwumere, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Brian J Smith in “Sense8.”
Naveen Andrews and Brian J. Smith in "Sense8."
Tina Desai, Brian J. Smith, Jamie Clayton, Doona Bae, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre and Toby Onwumere in “Sense8.”
Doona Bae, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Jamie Clayton, Max Riemelt and Miguel Angel Silvestre in “Sense8.”
Sense8” fans put forth a noble effort to save the beloved Netflix original series, but time has run out on the globe-spanning, sci-fi thriller. When Netflix announced last week that the show would not have a third season, fans “clustered” together  to sign petitions urging the streaming giant to change its mind. While their effort may not have achieved the desired result, it gave the network pause. In a statement released on the show’s official Tumblr, Netflix said:

READ MORE: ‘Sense8′ Fans Petition Netflix to Bring Back the Wachowskis’ Inclusive Sci Fi Hit

“To our ‘Sense8’ family… We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever.”

The “Sense8” fandom grew over the show’s two mighty seasons and one Christmas special since its launch in 2015. The series was created by “The Matrix” directors Lana and Lilly Wachoswki, along with “Thor” writer J. Michael Straczynski. The series drew praise for its message of global connectivity, racially representative and LGBTQ-inclusive cast. Most notably, the show cast breakout star Jamie Clayton in a role that did not revolve around her being trans, as well as putting her character in an interracial lesbian relationship.

READ MORE: Netflix’s ‘Sense8’ Cancellation Strikes Many Blows — Including Inclusive, LGTBQ-Friendly Storytelling

While fans will certainly miss the show, hopefully Netflix’s heartfelt response is a small consolation.

