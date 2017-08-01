Read Next: Paul Schrader on the ‘Explicit’ Script He Gave to Elisabeth Moss: ‘I’m an Old Male. How Am I Going to Direct This?’
Spike Lee and Ava DuVernay Remember the First Time They Saw Black Characters They Identified With — Watch

Netflix has launched a brand new campaign featuring directors and actors reflecting on the first time they saw characters they identified with.
Spike Lee and Ava DuVernay in Netflix's "First Time I Saw Me"
When’s the first time you saw a movie or television series and saw a character you identified with?

It’s the question at the center of Netflix’s new #FirstTimeISawMe campaign. The streaming giant interviewed some of its biggest names, including “13TH” director Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee of the upcoming “She’s Gotta Have It” television adaptation, and asked them for an answer, and the results are as inspiring and enjoyable as you might expect. They’re also a call to influencers and executives to keep championing inclusivity and diversity in all types of different media.

DuVernay gets honest about not being able to see herself in “The Cosby Show” characters, despite how popular the NBC sitcom was. Lee, meanwhile, loathed blaxploitation movies and their depictions of pimps, and he didn’t really find himself until he stumbled upon a Malcolm X biography. Other interviewees include “Dear White People” stars Logan Browning (a fan of “Sister Sister” and “Moesha”) and Marque Richardson (who has a deep appreciation for “The Bernie Mac Show”).

You can watch a selection of #FirstTimeISawMe videos below, and head over to Entertainment Weekly for the entire campaign.

Joaquin Phoenix in Beau Is Afraid
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau Is Afraid"
A24
