‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Breakdown: 11 Possible Spoilers, From Lightsabers to Porgs and More

It’s been nearly six months since LucasFilm rolled out its first look at Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” thanks to an intriguing teaser screened at its Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, leaving fans eager to see what else the second film in the space-spanning franchise’s newest trilogy would hold. With the film just two months from opening, the first official full-length trailer promises plenty of action, emotion, and out-and-out war — but what else is lurking within its frames?

Johnson himself has been cagey about spoiler-phobic fans checking it out, telling one of them on Twitter: “I a[m] legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood…..” Like any bit of marketing, this new trailer does still seem to be obscuring some major plot points — or even willfully misdirecting them, thanks to some snappy and smart editing — there’s still plenty within it that hints at a film that’s going to shake things up in a galaxy far, far away.

Not afraid of spoilers? Dig in below, with 11 reveals from this newest trailer that hint at what’s to come.

Snoke Will Play a Big Role

It’s Supreme Leader Snoke who both opens and closes the trailer, thanks to an introductory voiceover that promises, “When I found you, I saw raw untamed power, and beyond that…something truly special.” While it seems relatively safe to assume that he’s talking to his misguided devotee Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), as the trailer ends, Snoke is seen using the Force to paralyze and twist Rey (Daisy Ridley). And in a canny bit of editing, Snoke’s opening monologue opens on a shot of Kylo Ren, but closes on Rey. Who is the truly special one?

Rey Is Linked to the Skywalker Line

Our first look at Rey? She’s igniting the Skywalker family lightsaber. And if she seems a little nervous about it, that’s nothing compared to the reaction of her newly-minted guru, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), still reeling from the tragedy that split his family and seemingly killed off an entire generation of Jedi.

Luke Skywalker Is Afraid of the Force

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before,” Skywalker says of his young Padawan. “It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.” While the segment of the trailer that focuses in on this element flips between scenes, from Rey training to Luke in a different location to Rey looking devastated, its thrust is clear: We’re meant to think that Luke comes to fear Rey and her prodigious power. But to what end?

Keep Your Eye on the Hand

The trailer plays home to two shots of cybernetic hands — or maybe even two different hands? — with a closer glimpse at Luke’s own hand and a later shot, clearly a memory, of a similar hand struggling to push its way out of a flaming pile. The implication is that it’s Luke, left for dead after a recently-turned Kylo Ren destroys Luke’s young Jedi academy, but perhaps someone else lost a limb along the way?

Kylo Ren Is Still Conflicted

In another overarching section, Kylo Ren appears to be attacking the Resistance vessel that his own mother Leia (the dearly departed Carrie Fisher) is commanding, but he also looks pretty damn torn up about it. Maybe stop offing your parents, Ben Solo?

Porgs Make Noises

The newest adorable member of the Star Wars family apparently joins up with Chewbacca at some point, and even help him pilot the Millennium Falcon. While we don’t know much about the fuzzy little dudes, the trailer holds one hint about their existence: they make noise, big noise.

Don’t Forget About Kyber Crystals

An essential part of lightsaber construction, the Force-attuned crystals are a precious, if secretive resource to those looking to craft a weapon. They’re not naturally red, they only appear that color — Dark Side color, after all — after being “bled.” Is this a look at a massive kyber store, one that’s been entirely bled by the Dark Side?

Captain Phasma Is Back

While most of the trailer focuses on the seemingly dueling fates of Kylo Ren and Rey, it does make some time to reintroduce old favorites, including Gwendoline Christie as the fearsome Captain Phasma. Even better? She’s shown viciously jousting with Finn (John Boyega), who appears to have beefed up on his battle training in the intervening two years since “The Force Awakens” (and, oh yeah, actually healed from his grievous injuries).

There Are Other New Creatures to Meet

Hello, Little Ice Fox friend.

But Don’t Hold Out for Those New Characters

This new look at “The Last Jedi” doesn’t include even a glimpse of new characters like Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico, Laura Dern’s Admiral Holdo, or Benicio del Toro’s DJ.

Are Kylo Ren and Rey Teaming Up?

The trailer ends with a desperate Rey begging, “I need someone to show me my place in all this.” It then cuts to Kylo Ren, then a hand reaching out. It’s entirely constructed to make it appear as if the duo are teaming up, presumably after Rey has had her heart broken by a terrified Luke (and maybe her will by a fearsome Snoke), but it’s also the least trustworthy of the trailer’s many segments. At least, that’s what we hope.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens on December 15.

