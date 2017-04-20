‘Suicide Squad’: VFX Video Shows That Cara Delevingne Was Digitally Slimmed — Watch

A new video by FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras that breaks down the visual effects work done by Imageworks on “Suicide Squad” has sparked controversy, as it seems to show that Cara Delevingne was digitally retouched to look slimmer. Now, a GIF has also surfaced showing how the waist of the model-turned-actress was altered to look smaller. Watch the GIF and the trailer below.

Delevingne played Enchantress, a.k.a. June Moone, in David Ayer’s superhero film. The all-star cast also included Will Smith (as Deadshot), Jared Leto (The Joker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller).

“Suicide Squad” was released in the United States in August of last year. It grossed more than $745 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2016. Despite cleaning up at the box office, it was plagued by bad reviews (it’s currently sitting at a 26% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

