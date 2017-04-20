Read Next: IFC Films Faces the End of an Era and Makes the Case for Its Future
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Suicide Squad’: VFX Video Shows That Cara Delevingne Was Digitally Slimmed — Watch

A GIF also illustrates how the actress' waist was digitally altered to look smaller.
Cara Delevingne
Share

A new video by FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras that breaks down the visual effects work done by Imageworks on “Suicide Squad” has sparked controversy, as it seems to show that Cara Delevingne was digitally retouched to look slimmer. Now, a GIF has also surfaced showing how the waist of the model-turned-actress was altered to look smaller. Watch the GIF and the trailer below.

READ MORE: ‘Suicide Squad 2’: Mel Gibson Being Courted to Direct Superhero Sequel — Report

Delevingne played Enchantress, a.k.a. June Moone, in David Ayer’s superhero film. The all-star cast also included Will Smith (as Deadshot), Jared Leto (The Joker), Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller).

READ MORE: Suicide Squad’: CinemaSins Shows Everything Wrong with the Superhero Film in 20 Minutes or Less — Watch

“Suicide Squad” was released in the United States in August of last year. It grossed more than $745 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2016. Despite cleaning up at the box office, it was plagued by bad reviews (it’s currently sitting at a 26% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

Cara Delevingne GIF

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Best Cinematography of the 21st Century
The most beautiful films of this century
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

RTL Group, Fremantle’s Revenues Slide, Streaming Business Grows, Quarterly Results Reveal
RTL Group, Fremantle’s Revenues Slide, Streaming Business Grows, Quarterly Results Reveal
3 hours ago
How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Became a National Obsession
rollingstone
How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Became a National Obsession
3 hours ago
EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Writes & Directs Two Short Films About “Taboo” Subject Of Mental Health In Nigeria; Projects Selected For Cannes & Martha’s Vineyard African Film Fest
EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu Writes & Directs Two Short Films About “Taboo” Subject Of Mental Health In Nigeria; Projects Selected For Cannes & Martha’s Vineyard African Film Fest
4 hours ago
Shangela Accused of Rape by We're Here Crew Member, Drag Performer Says Allegations Are 'Totally Untrue'
Shangela Accused of Rape by We're Here Crew Member, Drag Performer Says Allegations Are 'Totally Untrue'
28 mins ago
Maple Leafs Reclaim Their Square as NHL Playoff Watch Party Grows
Maple Leafs Reclaim Their Square as NHL Playoff Watch Party Grows
51 mins ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad